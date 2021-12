During the first intermission of Canada's game against the United States on Tuesday night, Hockey Canada unveiled the uniforms for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. The trio of jersey released today will be worn when Canada talks to the ice in February. First up is the red uniform, which features a black maple leaf on the front, the white uniform has a red maple leaf, while the black alternate uniform has a black maple leaf outlined in red.

