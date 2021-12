Bank of Indonesia exec wants CBDC to battle Bitcoin. The country’s Ulema Council brands crypto as haram. Central bank digital currency is a system of payment that has been in the works for a long time among countries. Although other countries have launched their digital currency, most top countries still conduct tests before the official launch date. With that in mind, an executive of the Bank of Indonesia has mentioned that digital currencies could help countries across the globe combat digital assets. In the statement by Juda Agung, one of the top members of the bank, Indonesia is considering launching a digital version of its currency to intensify its fight against Bitcoin.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO