Today in Gear: The Product News You Need to Know

If you need to upgrade your desktop setup or laptop, then looking through the latest Dell Black Friday deals should be your first priority. But it can be overwhelming and time-consuming to sift through all those deals yourself. And so, to speed up your search, we’ve put together this handy guide to the five best Dell Black Friday deals you need to know about today. Why? Because this year, speed is important and time is of the essence. Considering all of the supply issues, you don’t want to sit on a great deal too long because otherwise someone else will snatch that laptop right out from under you and you’ll be left sitting there staring at a sad, grayed-out “out of stock” button. So focus up, look through the deals below, and if you see something you like, hit that Buy Now button.

SHOPPING ・ 8 DAYS AGO