Electronics

Today in Gear: The Product News You Need to Know

By Gregory Babcock
Gear Patrol
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch like yesterday's Spotify "Wrapped" launch, Apple is taking time to look back at the past 12 months, celebrating the best apps and games on the Apple App Store with the fittingly titled App Store Awards. Ranging from the...

www.gearpatrol.com

Phone Arena

If you don't pause this feature, Google will track your location all of the time

You might think that toggling off "Google Location History" while in your Google account (myactivity.google.com) would stop Google from tracking your movements. Google claims that the information that this feature helps Google provide better service to users by knowing where you are, and where you've been. But Google claims that "Location History" is disabled by default and can only be turned on with the user's permission.
INTERNET
ZDNet

What does this black dot on the iPhone do?

If you own an iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max or iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max, you might have noticed that there's black dot built into the camera array. In case you've not noticed it, here it is on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Well, it's built into the camera array, so that...
CELL PHONES
shefinds

‘I’m An Apple Expert & This Is The One App I Recommend All iPhone Users Delete Immediately’

If you really want to know which iPhone apps are worth your time and which are actually stealing battery power and data from you, there’s no one better to ask then an Apple tech expert. While we probably all know (all too well) the fallbacks of using an app like Facebook or Snapchat and the battery-consuming risks of streaming apps, there are other apps that fly under the radar and are just as risky when it comes to privacy and security. Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, is a tech and Apple expert. And this is the app he says he recommends all iPhone users delete immediately.
CELL PHONES
CNET

5 Android settings you should want to change on your phone right now

Android comes with an abundance of settings that allow you to customize and improve smartphone experience. By default, Android picks what it considers the best settings, but depending on the type of user you are -- beginner, average or pro -- tinkering with your Android preferences and settings is a good idea to get the most out of your device.
CELL PHONES
Wired

How to Use Wi-Fi Calling on Your Smartphone

There are a couple of rooms in my house where I barely get a cell signal. Crackly audio and frequent dropouts were quite common, forcing me to go outside to make calls. That was before I discovered Wi-Fi calling. Dead spots for cell service are common in homes and office buildings, but you probably have a decent Wi-Fi signal. Wi-Fi calling enables your phone to automatically switch to Wi-Fi to make or take calls when cell service is poor.
CELL PHONES
Fast Company

DuckDuckGo’s Android anti-tracking protection does what Google won’t

For folks who want to protect their privacy, using an Android phone can feel like a compromise. While Apple has been aggressive about building anti-tracking tools into iOS, Google is still working on a way to let Android users opt out of being tracked across apps. And unlike Apple, Google—whose whole business is based on keeping tabs on users to target advertising—won’t require app makers to get opt-in permission if they want to track you in the first place.
NFL
idropnews.com

16 Things Apple Must Change, Add, or Fix in iOS 16 Next Year

It’s been two months since Apple released iOS 15 to the public, introducing new features like SharePlay, iMessage improvements, Focus, new privacy options, and more. Some of these new features are things we’ve been wanting for a few years now, like better Do Not Disturb options (Focus modes), and some are features we didn’t even know we wanted (Live Text). Either way, it’s safe to say we got a lot from Apple’s latest update, even if some of it is beneath the surface. But, of course, technology moves quickly, and so do we. So while iOS 16 may still be about nine months away, there’s always more Apple can do to improve its mobile software. Continue reading to browse 16 things we hope to see added or improved in Apple’s next big update.
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Photo shows that Google is testing Material You design for Android's YouTube app

According to Android Police, some new buttons that Google is testing for the Android version of the YouTube app point toward the release of a Material You update for the popular video streamer. According to Google, Material You is "a radical new way to think about design. Material You will transform design for Android, for Google, and for the entire tech industry."
CELL PHONES
mobilesyrup.com

Amazon’s Appstore doesn’t work on Android 12

A benefit of Android is that you can use third-party app stores if you don’t want to use Google’s Play Store. Unfortunately for fans of Amazon’s Appstore, the Android 12 update broke functionality, and it’s been over a month with no fix in sight. Reports from PiunikaWeb and Liliputing, highlighted...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Leaked Apple memo reveals that a very popular iPhone model will soon be one step from obsolete

If you still rock 2014's iPhone 6 Plus, we have some sad news for you. MacRumors citing a leaked internal memo it was able to obtain, says that the aging handset will be placed on Apple's Vintage list at the end of this month (which is also the end of this year). Some things get better with age, but unfortunately, smartphones are not one of them because after a few years components like chipsets can't catch up with the latest software.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Apple stops signing iOS 15.1

Apple recently released its iOS 15.1.1 software update, the company has now also stopped signing the previous version, iOS 15.1. The new iOS 15.1.1 software update has only been made available for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 handsets. This means that if you have already updated your iPhone to...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

After 9 years on Android and Windows, here’s why I’m all-in on Apple’s ecosystem

With product launches happening around us year-round, we seldom take a step back and talk about “experience.” Not just the experience of using a particular device, but also how well it works with your other gadgets like your laptop and tablet. It’s this ecosystem experience that all companies try to achieve, but not all succeed equally well at it. For nine years, I’ve exclusively been a Windows and Android user, but something changed over the past year — I switched to the MacBook and iPhone.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Amazon acknowledges its Appstore is breaking on Android 12

Shortly after Google rolled out the Android 12 update in October, users started noticing that they’re unable to use any of the apps in the Amazon Appstore, as reported by 9to5Google. Reports of the issue cropped up on the Amazon forum over a month ago, and there’s no timeline for a possible fix (via Liliputing).
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

5 Dell Black Friday deals you need to know about today

If you need to upgrade your desktop setup or laptop, then looking through the latest Dell Black Friday deals should be your first priority. But it can be overwhelming and time-consuming to sift through all those deals yourself. And so, to speed up your search, we’ve put together this handy guide to the five best Dell Black Friday deals you need to know about today. Why? Because this year, speed is important and time is of the essence. Considering all of the supply issues, you don’t want to sit on a great deal too long because otherwise someone else will snatch that laptop right out from under you and you’ll be left sitting there staring at a sad, grayed-out “out of stock” button. So focus up, look through the deals below, and if you see something you like, hit that Buy Now button.
SHOPPING
idropnews.com

Everything We Know About Apple’s ‘iPhone SE Plus’ and ‘iPhone SE 3’

Just last year, Apple finally updated the iPhone SE after four long years. The second-generation iPhone became a favorite because of its small design and powerful chip inside. Now, it seems like Apple won’t take another four years to release a new iPhone SE. Not only that, but it seems like Apple’s working not on one but two iPhone SE models – albeit they won’t come out at the same time.
CELL PHONES
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: What’s New, Notable and Releasing Now

It's that time of year again. No, we're not talking about the holiday season (though, admittedly, that's exciting stuff as well), it's time for your timeline to be inundated with Spotify's "Wrapped" collections. Basically outlining what a Spotify user has listened to on the platform in the last 365 days, it's a fun and shareable way to show off your most-loved tracks and most-listened to artists, genres, songs and podcasts of the last year. This year, Spotify is adding a few new features to roster, like a "2021: The Movie" gimmick that uses your most-listened songs to score various scenes in a mock movie, an "Audio Aura" that shows colors based on your music's mood and a take on "Two Truth's and a Lie." That said, don't worry if you're not an avid Spotify listener, there's plenty of gear to check up on today. From Hamilton's resurrection of the first-ever digital watch (in collaboration with the latest chapter of The Matrix to the literal Lego furniture for your house, this is Today in Gear.
ELECTRONICS

