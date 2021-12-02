Today in Gear: The Product News You Need to Know

It's that time of year again. No, we're not talking about the holiday season (though, admittedly, that's exciting stuff as well), it's time for your timeline to be inundated with Spotify's "Wrapped" collections. Basically outlining what a Spotify user has listened to on the platform in the last 365 days, it's a fun and shareable way to show off your most-loved tracks and most-listened to artists, genres, songs and podcasts of the last year. This year, Spotify is adding a few new features to roster, like a "2021: The Movie" gimmick that uses your most-listened songs to score various scenes in a mock movie, an "Audio Aura" that shows colors based on your music's mood and a take on "Two Truth's and a Lie." That said, don't worry if you're not an avid Spotify listener, there's plenty of gear to check up on today. From Hamilton's resurrection of the first-ever digital watch (in collaboration with the latest chapter of The Matrix to the literal Lego furniture for your house, this is Today in Gear.
