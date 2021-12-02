Watch: Gov. Evers talks education in Holmen
HOLMEN (WKBT) — Gov. Tony Evers talked about his $110 million investment in education Thursday afternoon during a visit to Holmen.
The funding is paid for with federal coronavirus relief dollars.
Watch it live on the News 8 Now Facebook page .
Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now
Wafer Mobile Pantry latest of several catalytic converter thefts
Mindoro man crochets mittens to ward off cold for wife, other Mayo dialysis patients
La Crosse city, county officials mull collaboration to buy Chamber of Commerce building to fight homelessness
Omicron variant found in Midwest as Minnesota confirms first case
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 0