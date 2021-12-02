Reeds Creek School honors middle school students

On Sunday, November 21, 2021, students tested for Black Belts at Mark Cashatt’s Taekwon-Do School, Inc. at the Heritage in Telford. From left to right front row, earning 1st Degree Andrew Baran, 1st Degree Joshua Medvesky and 1st Degree Terese Baran. 2nd row is Master Instructor Mark Cashatt, earning 2nd Degree Owen Purdy, 1st Degree Arianna Druckenmiller, 2nd Degree Giovanni Iervolino, 4th Degree Tyler Kratz, 1st Degree Gray Forsythe, 3rd Degree Alexandre Pecora, 4th Degree Isaac Stiles, 4th Degree Jacob Deluca, 2nd Degree Colton Musselman, 2nd Degree Francesco Iervolino and 4th Degree Dina Gerhard.
