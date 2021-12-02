Reeds Creek School honors middle school students

On Tuesday evening, Mayor Brian P. Stack and the Union City Board of Education, in collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Hudson County Prosecutors Office, and the Union City Police Department presented the “Hidden In Plain Sight” presentation at Union City High School. A drug educational program, informing parents of students grades 6 to 8. A teenage bedroom was displayed on stage, pointing out even the most simple looking items that can be related to potential drug use in kids. With a slide show and all questions from the audience, parents seem to have left the performing arts center with a better understanding of what may be “Hidden in Plain Sight”.

UNION CITY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO