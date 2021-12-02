ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucs UK Podcast: One Heck of a Rodeo

By Bucs Report Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode of the Bucs UK Podcast the gang reviews the Buccaneers...

Bucs Nation Podcast: Bucs Back To Winning Ways

The Buccaneers are back in the win column and are gearing up for one of the biggest games of the season and Len Martez and Trey Downey are here to break it down in this week’s edition of Downey and Martez. The guys started by looking back at Monday Night’s win against the New York Giants. The guys discussed the bounce back game for Tom Brady and how big Sean Murphy-Bunting’s return was. The guys then discussed Mike Evans becoming the all time touchdown leader for the Bucs and asked if he is the best offensive player in the teams history.
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 180 ‘Can Colts Stay Hot vs Brady and Bucs?’

INDIANAPOLIS — Can the Indianapolis Colts keep it rolling with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming to town?. On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news, including two Colts advancing in their journey to make the Hall of Fame.
Bucs Wire podcast: Tampa Bay still lacking signature road win

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are undefeated at home so far this season, but they’ve yet to play as impressive on the road, including back-to-back disappointing losses to the New Orleans Saints and Washington Football Team prior to Monday night’s dominant home win over the New York Giants. In Week 12,...
Watch: Buccaneers Tom Brady’s “W” Video

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Indianapolis Colts 38-31 Sunday. The defense came up high forcing five turnovers and running back Leonard Fournette had a career day with four touchdowns. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady’s victory video mentions both while letting the Atlanta Falcons know who is next!. For more on...
Real Bucs Talk Podcast: Bucs Offense vs. Colts

On this episode of the Real Bucs Talk Podcast the guys breakdown the Buccaneers offense against the Indianapolis Colts. The Bucs won this game 38-31 on the back of Leonard Fournette’s four touchdown performance. Follow Real Bucs Talk Podcast.
Tom Brady trolls Colts on podcast after Bucs’ big-time win

Tom Brady took time to poke fun at the Indianapolis Colts after beating them in Week 12. Week 12 was tough for the Indianapolis Colts and their fans. Not only did the team lose a winnable game, but they lost to the Buccaneers and Tom Brady, the man who has dominated a rivalry with Indianapolis.
Bengals Booth Podcast: Done, Done, On To The Next One

It's the "Done, Done, On To The Next One" edition of the Bengals Booth Podcast as Cincinnati looks for its third straight win. Previewing the game with broadcaster Ian Eagle who will call the game for CBS, wide receiver Tee Higgins and analysis from Dave Lapham. 2:09 - What stands...
Bucs Nation Podcast: Fournette Finds Endzone Four Times

The Bucs notched another W in the win column and Trey Downey and Len Martez were back to discuss it with you on a new edition of Downey and Martez. Trey started the show by stating why he believes that this the most impressive win of the Bucs season. Len then came back on why he thought that game was more on the Colts than the Bucs. The conversation then turned to the suspensions of Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards for faking vaccination cards. The guys discussed what would be the players ultimate fate and debated whether Brown could be released with Edwards staying on the team.
Buccaneers Win Puts Team in NFC Elite Conversation

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Leonard Fournette capped a four-touchdown game with a 28-yard scoring run with 20 seconds left Sunday, giving Tampa Bay a 38-31 come-from-behind victory at Indianapolis. Tom Brady led the Buccaneers (8-3) on the eight-play, 75-yard tiebreaking drive after getting the ball back with 3:29 to go. Fournette...
Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski says he's 'coming for' Tony Gonzalez's NFL TE record

Coming off a 123-yard performance against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is one more such performance away form matching NFL great Tony Gonzalez for most 100-yard games every (31) by a tight end in league history. And make no mistake, Gronkowski is eager to surpass Gonzalez's mark as he looks to tie it this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons.
Giants’ coaching woes vs. Bucs on MNF summed up in one play

The Giants just can’t stop getting in their own way. New York took on the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night in a game that was never theirs from the start. The Buccaneers scored a touchdown on the very first drive and never relinquished their lead, cruising to a 30-10 victory that pushed the Giants’ record to 3-7.
Barion Brown, one the country’s top playmakers, commits to UK

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - Barion Brown, a 6-foot-1, 173-pound receiver out of Nashville’s Pearl Cohn High School, announced on Wednesday his commitment to Kentucky. Brown chose the Wildcats over Alabama, Ole Miss and many more. 247Sports lists Brown as the nation’s No. 4 athlete and No. 111 prospect overall and...
DLT’s Doubloons – Four-Tuddie Lenny Powers the Buccaneers Past the Colts

Well, you didn’t think it would be easy, did you? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulled off a thrilling come-from-behind 38-31 victory over the tough Indianapolis Colts thanks to four touchdowns from Leonard Fournette and five turnovers forced by the Bucs’ defense. What I Liked. Gronk really getting back into the...
