Indianapolis – After a whirlwind of a Week 11 that saw the top 2 teams in the AFC lose and the fight for the wildcard tighten up, JMV is ready to make his Week 12 NFL picks against the spread! After a hot start to the season that began with being 10 games over .500, JMV has fallen below .500 with a 6-9 record in Week 11. As JMV fades with his picks, it may be time to fade JMV with your wagers.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO