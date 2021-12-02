ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Johns Hopkins hosts competition to address health disparities

By Nordea Lewis
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The first-ever Ward Infinity Community Pitch competition will be held on Dec. 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at John Hopkins Medicine’s Sibley Memorial Hospital.

Five teams of community health innovators from Wards 7 and 8 in the District of Columbia will gather to present social innovation ideas to address health inequalities throughout the District, with a special focus on Wards 7 and 8.

“We believe the best partner to address disparities that exist across the District and improve health outcomes at the community level is the community itself,” said Veronica Vela, director of the Ward Infinity program. “Vulnerable communities are often not consulted on changes that affect their quality of life. Our approach empowers residents to shape changes in their community. Ward Infinity was born from the recognition that Johns Hopkins Medicine must partner with communities on solutions in order to effect change.”

$10,000 will be awarded to the winner to seed the growth of their solution. Another $3,000 award will be made to the individual who presents the most compelling story.

WDVM 25

WDVM 25

