Carrie Jenkins has been working to improve the way reports are generated at Centra Credit Union in Columbus, Indiana. “When I joined Centra [five years ago], the business analytics department didn’t exist, and to generate a report of any kind you had to have our chief information officer build one,” said Jenkins, who is currently assistant vice president of business analytics for Centra. “Now, we've adopted so many database-oriented solutions that we can't maintain all the physical servers needed to support them all.”

COLUMBUS, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO