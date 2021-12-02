ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

The Olive Shoppe Just Made Holiday Entertaining a Little Easier!

By WFXB Staff
wfxb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlive spreads make great appetizers for your holiday parties. Save time and swing...

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Chick-fil-A Just Made A Major Announcement For Holiday--Customers Are Furious!

Chick-fil-A will be closed for an entire weekend because of how Christmas falls this year–and customers are not happy about it! In case you missed it, Christmas is on a Saturday this year, and since the Christian chicken chain is typically closed on both Christmas day and *all* Sundays, diners will have to wait until Monday, December 27th for the restaurant’s roughly 2,600 locations to reopen. That’s a long time to wait for a chicken sandwich or nuggets!
RESTAURANTS
KXAN

Get Holiday 1/2-Pound Cookies To Impress From Chicken Salad Shoppe

Matt Frederick, Food & Beverage Director with Chicken Salad Shoppe, chatted with Studio 512 about their holiday offering: huge, half-pound cookies!. He says, “Chicken Salad Shoppe is treating everyone’s sweet tooth during the holidays with ‘The Sixer.’ The Sixer consists of six ½ pound stuffed cookies of assorted flavors delivered with holiday lights in a clear acrylic box. Chicken Salad Shoppe also has party platters available feeding anywhere from 5-15 people that make the perfect addition to festive celebrations.”
FOOD & DRINKS
abc27.com

Holiday Entertaining with Cathedral City Cheese

Nothing says holidays like a delicious board of meat and cheese and Cathedral City Cheese is a great addition to your holiday spread. Learn what makes their brand special from their head cheese grader, Mark Pitts-Tucker.
FOOD & DRINKS
Focus Daily News

Holiday Gift Cards Make Shopping Easier

One of the easiest ways to handle gift giving for those friends and family members who are far away is to send a great gift card. Everyone on your list is sure to appreciate the gift of a great night out. With supply chain issues affecting retailers and consumers this...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#The The Olive Shoppe
The Kitchn

Made In Just Launched an Everyday Steak Knife Set Just in Time for Holiday Hosting (and Gifting!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Made In, one of our favorite small cookware brands, has done it again with a brand new release. Earlier this year, they launched a gorgeous porcelain Nancy Silverton Bakeware Set that we gushed about, as well as a splurge-worthy Yanagi Knife that we felt was a true work of art. Now, the brand is back with another amazing launch that we’re ready to add to our carts right now. Meet the newest addition to their collection: Made In Steak Knives. These blades are perfect for your weeknight dinner table, coming in a set of four and featuring sharp edges and classic black handles. They’re sure to be a great addition to the already impressive line of Made In knives, including a few editor-approved picks (like their sturdy Santoku Knife for chopping hard root veggies!). Keep in mind that these knives are limited edition, so you might want to act soon!
LIFESTYLE
ourcommunitynow.com

3 Heat-and-Serve Holiday Meal Options to Make Life a Little Easier

Just because you CAN cook a whole holiday dinner doesn't mean you have to. Between the decorating, the gifts, and the meal prep, December is one of the busiest times of year. Why not gift yourself a fully cooked meal, ready to heat up and serve with a minimum of fuss? Whether you're looking for local pickup or the convenience of mail-order, here are some delicious holiday dinners you can pre-order right now.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WISH-TV

Simplify holiday entertaining, gifting with these tips

The holidays can bring togetherness and joy, but they can also bring stress. Carly Dorogi, parenting contributor, joined us to help us with ways to enjoy the holiday season and simplify holiday entertaining and gifting. Olive and June. MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off. amika. loveamika.com, Also available at Sephora. New West...
LIFESTYLE
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
wfxb.com

The Key to Better Deviled Eggs!

We’ve talked a lot about deviled eggs on this show. We’ve gotten many tips from you on how to do them. According to an article published by Southern Living this month, this one thing may be ruining our deviled eggs. The boiling. They say we shouldn’t boil eggs straight from the refrigerator. Boiling them when they’re still cold causes the egg white to attach itself to the inside of the shell making it harder to peel, and it also makes the egg rubbery. Sometimes eggs will even crack. So…don’t tempt fate, bring them to room temperature before the boil.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

ALDI Just Put These 6 Holiday Items on Sale

The holiday season is almost here, and grocery stores are getting festive. From quick snacks to mealtime staples, the magic of the holiday season extends far beyond the grocery aisle, but many can recreate the holiday cheer right at home thanks to store purchases. ALDI is preparing us with the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Taste Of Home

We Made a Spot-On Copycat of Olive Garden Chicken Marsala

Hold the lasagna, forget about the chicken Parm and ditch the breadsticks (unless it’s this 60-minute Olive Garden breadstick recipe). Tonight, Olive Garden chicken Marsala is on the menu. This classic recipe is a staple at Italian restaurants everywhere. Perhaps it’s the juicy, tender chicken breasts, or maybe it’s the...
RECIPES
People

We Made the Viral Thanksgiving Turkey 'Bread' — and It's Easier Than It Looks

Turkey has long been considered the worst part of Thanksgiving. It's all about the sides! So why not try something a little different this year?. During my daily scrolling through TikTok, I came across something that quite literally stopped my finger in its tracks: a loaf of bread in the shape of a turkey. The genius idea came from the account @cottageloaves, and I wasn't the only one who was fascinated. The video had over 1 million likes and more than 10 million views.
RECIPES
essexnewsdaily.com

Holiday Gift Shoppe and Art Show at the West Orange Arts Center

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Arts Council’s Holiday Gift Shoppe is open for local holiday shopping on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Orange Arts Center, 551 Valley Road in West Orange. The arts center is featuring rotating pop-up shops in the gallery, where local artists and artisans will showcase their jewelry, clothing, pottery, soaps, candles and other one-of-a-kind pieces.
WEST ORANGE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy