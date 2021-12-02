The Olive Shoppe Just Made Holiday Entertaining a Little Easier!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Made In, one of our favorite small cookware brands, has done it again with a brand new release. Earlier this year, they launched a gorgeous porcelain Nancy Silverton Bakeware Set that we gushed about, as well as a splurge-worthy Yanagi Knife that we felt was a true work of art. Now, the brand is back with another amazing launch that we’re ready to add to our carts right now. Meet the newest addition to their collection: Made In Steak Knives. These blades are perfect for your weeknight dinner table, coming in a set of four and featuring sharp edges and classic black handles. They’re sure to be a great addition to the already impressive line of Made In knives, including a few editor-approved picks (like their sturdy Santoku Knife for chopping hard root veggies!). Keep in mind that these knives are limited edition, so you might want to act soon!

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO