Entertainment

Community art projects receive £1.8m boost

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunities living in Sedgemoor are set to benefit from £1.8m of new Arts Council funding. It is one of the areas the Arts Council has identified as having especially low involvement in arts and culture. The money will go to Seed, a project set up by the Arts Council...

www.bbc.com

Ibj.com

Arts community will ‘keep creating’ into 2022

“Indy Keeps Creating,” a hashtag rallying cry for the arts community during the pandemic, will stick around for at least part of 2022. Thanks to a $500,000 City-County Council allocation made possible through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, the #IndyKeepsCreating initiative launched in 2020 will continue—in the form of events, installations and grants—until March.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WVNews

Cultural Foundation of Harrison County, West Virginia, accepting applications for 2022 Community Arts Project grants

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County is accepting applications for its Community Arts Project Grants for 2022. The year 2021 has continued to be unprecedented in terms of how it has impacted our local arts and culture organizations. If an organization was awarded a grant last year and was unable to complete its project, it is encouraged to still apply for a Community Arts Project Grant for 2022.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Tullahoma News

Arts community reveals yuletide plans

The Tullahoma arts community is kicking off the holiday spirit with several events for the month of December. Both the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center and South Jackson Civic Center will have a number of opportunities for Tullahoma residents seeking a unique holiday experience or gifts to buy for loved ones.
TULLAHOMA, TN
phillyfunguide.com

Asian Arts Initiative Community Fair

Celebrate the end of our youth education season with a day of arts, crafts, recreational activities, and delicious refreshments for the entire family to enjoy!. Check items off your holiday shopping list with unique gifts made by our very own Youth Arts Workshop (YAW) students. Attend a workshop, enjoy a tasty treat, and browse specialty goods by local movers and makers including:
SOCIETY
montecitojournal.net

The Community Arts Workshop is Ready to Hang

Whether it’s for a holiday gift or just something for yourself, the upcoming show, Ready to Hang, will have what you are looking for. This one-day pop-up art show will be held at the Community Arts Workshop (631 Garden St.) on Saturday, November 20, from 4-7 pm. The event is organized by Santa Barbara-based artist Michael Long and is open to all local artists, which will bring in everything from plein air paintings and abstracts to more sculptural pieces. The first Ready to Hang show was held in 2019 and was wildly successful with this year’s event looking to be even better.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
BBC

Devon and Cornwall arts get £3.29m recovery boost

Nearly £3.3m is being made available to arts organisations in Devon and Cornwall from the government. Funding includes nearly £700,000 for theatres in Ilfracombe and Barnstaple and £320,000 for The Wyldes festival near Bude in Cornwall. The recently opened Hall for Cornwall gets £85,000 and the Theatre Royal in Plymouth...
ENTERTAINMENT
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
uga.edu

Professor builds a community through art

Ted Saupe embodies the spirit that fosters a community of ceramic artists. It’s not uncommon to walk into the main studio of the Ceramic Arts Building of the Lamar Dodd School of Art on East Campus and see Ted Saupe, professor of art, cutting avocados and slicing Independent Bakery bread for his students and serving them on something created in the studio. It’s one of many reasons why the ceramic arts program is so special.
ATHENS, GA
Santa Barbara Independent

The Rhythmic Arts Project at the Lobero

Whether it’s the rumble of a timpani; the shimmering, bell-like swing of a ride cymbal; or the funky clave of a conga drum, percussion is at the heart of much modern music. Drums have been around longer than any instrument other than the voice, and their range of effects and variety of contexts are virtually limitless. At The Rhythmic Arts Project (TRAP), this universality of appeal works in the service of a fundamental educational goal — the mainstreaming of students with cognitive, emotional, and physical disabilities. Drummer and educator Eddie Tuduri, the CEO and founder of the nonprofit TRAP, has created a curriculum targeting children with special needs but that is open to all. The TRAP approach uses drumming as the basis for teaching and enhancing skills in focus, memory, sequencing, socialization, motor control, spatial awareness, and communication. Through two decades of curriculum development, Tuduri and his collaborators have created something that has broad cross-cultural appeal and has been used successfully around the world.
THEATER & DANCE
TrendHunter.com

Scientific Public Art Projects

'A Cube's Entropic Progression' is a public art project that is meant to intrigue the public into becoming enthusiastic towards science. As the title suggests, the art project is inspired by the concept of 'entropy,' which is when something deteriorates into total disorder. The concept of entropy is demonstrated through three statues of a large white cube.
VISUAL ART
tmcc.edu

Students Show Art in the Community

Chris Thigpen remembers his father telling him “he had beautiful hands”--hands, in other words, that were capable of creating meaningful art. As an immigrant from the Philippines, however, Thigpen didn’t pursue art as a profession at first. Yet, when studying medicine was less than satisfying, he returned to his lifelong passion. ”Even when I was in the military, I was doing art installations, group shows, and trying to further my education,” he said. A professional photographer, Thigpen will graduate with his Associate of Arts degree from TMCC this semester and hopes to pursue a BFA at UNR in the future.
RENO, NV
ARTnews

Turner Prize in Britain Goes to Belfast-Based Array Collective

In a live-streamed ceremony on Wednesday evening, the Tate museum network in England named the Array Collective the winner of the 2021 Turner Prize, one of the world’s most prestigious art awards. This year’s edition of the prize marked the first time that its shortlisted nominees were all groups—a shift away from the award’s decades-long backing of individual artists since it was established in 1984. The other four nominees were collectives whose work focuses on social change: Black Obsidian Sound System, Cooking Sections, Gentle/Radical, and Project Art Works. Array Collective, a Belfast-based group made up of 11 members, has been awarded...
VISUAL ART
CBS Miami

Miami Proud: Box Joy Program Delivers Family Fun, Highlights Mental Health Awareness

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Children’s Trust Innovation Fund supports unique programs aimed to improve the lives of children across Miami-Dade County. One of those programs tackles the taboo topic of mental health in African American families. It is called Box Joy and it’s the brainchild of the Opa-locka Community Development Corporation. Each month a member of the OCDC brings some cheer to 55 residents in the area including Queenie Brown. A single mother of two boys aged five and seven, Brown has a hectic schedule with two jobs. Coming home after picking the boys up from after-school care, a knock at the...
MIAMI, FL
Art in America

Fabric of Impulse: Fiber Artist Olga de Amaral Melds Artistic Spontaneity with Slow Craft

“The mind was following, not guiding.” This is how Olga de Amaral looks back at her own work, from the lofty summit of a nearly seven-decade career. “Very little planning went into it,” she says in her most recent catalogue. “It all happened in the moment, following impulses, the intuitions of the moment that came in the process of doing. My creative language developed in this way. Without conceptualization.” That approach isn’t unusual for an artist of Amaral’s generation. She started out in the late 1950s, when Abstract Expressionism was still a dominant style, and intuition—what happens “in the moment”—was prized...
VISUAL ART
BBC

Gig Buddies volunteer scheme launches in Bristol

An organisation which matches adults with learning disabilities and/or autism with a volunteer to attend events with has launched in Bristol. Gig Buddies originated in Sussex as a way of giving people who rely on carers some independence, and has now spread to 12 cities in the UK. Callum McLellan,...
CHARITIES
BBC

Century of Whitby Gazette reports added to digital archive

A weekly newspaper archive dating back more than 120 years has been digitised as part of a heritage project. More than 5,000 editions of the Whitby Gazette have been scanned and uploaded, with copies going back to 1900. The searchable archive, which took six-months to create, is available at the...
TWITTER
Tri-County Times

Robotics team embraces community project

Once in a while we all could use a little help. And sometimes there are groups looking for a community project to work on. This is how the Fenton Robotics team and Doug Tebo, chair of the cemetery board for the city of Fenton, got together Sunday, Nov. 14.  Tebo’s...
ENGINEERING
Itemlive.com

Community Farm project growing in Lynn

LYNN — The passion for food equity among Lynn advocates was on display last Saturday for the Community Farm Pilot Program groundbreaking at the Mass General Brigham Healthcare Center in The post Community Farm project growing in Lynn appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA

