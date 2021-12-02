Lebanon wins case for bike park

This land north of the Trophy Club Golf Course on U.S. 52 is slated to become Stone Eater Bike Park. A recent ruling in favor of the City of Lebanon clears the way for the development. File photo

A Clinton County judge set aside the decision of the Boone County Board of Zoning Appeals decision to require a special exception for the former Lebanon dump site which the City of Lebanon wants to turn into a competition mountain bike venue.

Judge Justin Hunter found that the county’s own land use plan allows a publicly owned park or recreation facility on land zoned for residential.

The city proposed the Stone Eater Bike Park in January 2020 on the 110-acre site in a bid to build the trails which would be used by mountain biking organizations and families. The plan was to create an event destination and officials had announced many partnerships with businesses and organizations to help with the costs of creating the off-road trail system.

Because the old dump in the 4000 block of U.S. 52 is not in the city, the administration has to get building permits through the county. Boone County Planning Director Rachel Cardis determined the bike park was not the same as a publicly owned park and ordered the city to get a special exception from the county BZA.

The city appealed that decision to the BZA in March. The board backed the director’s decision saying the “park” was more of a recreational event venue and should be subject to a public hearing. Instead of applying for the special exception, the city stood its ground and filed for a judicial review of the BZA’s decision. The special judge heard arguments in October.

Hunter found for the city in a strongly-worded decision issued Nov. 23, basically saying that since zoning ordinances limited the free use of property they had to be strictly adhered. He cited a case where the ruling said the government could not “extend restrictions by implication.”

“Taking into consideration the undisputed facts, the Director and BZA’s decisions were patently unreasonable, without consideration and in disregard of the facts and circumstances of the case before it,” Hunter wrote in the decision. “Therefore, the Director and BZA’s decisions were arbitrary and capricious.”

County Attorney Bob Clutter said the BZA has 30 days to appeal the finding.

“We’ve got an executive session before the next meeting and decide whether they want to pursue an appeal,” Clutter said. “That’s about all I can say about it.”

Lebanon Mayor Matt Gentry said he was happy about the ruling.

“It was extremely unfortunate that the City needed to pursue this process, but we now know the Boone County Area Planning Commission Executive Director and the Boone County Board of Zoning Appeals erred when they attempted to force the City to seek a Special Exemption,” Gentry said in an email to The Lebanon Reporter. “With the legal uncertainty now resolved, we are very excited for this project to move forward.”

In January, Boone County Area Planning Commission Executive Director Rachel Cardis determined the bike park – to be built on the former Lebanon dump - would require a special exception from the residential zoning it currently is zoned. At the March BZA meeting, the board unanimously upheld the decision by Cardis.

“From here forward, they can file for that special exception, go through the process and get that project approved,” Cardis said, “or if they don’t agree with the board’s decision to require a special exception, they can file a judicial review and go through the courts.”

At the time, Cardis said if the city goes through the special exception filing, it should not delay the process of getting the park built. However, Lebanon Mayor Matt Gentry argued the county zoning ordinance clearly states that parks do not need to get a special exception.

“They’re trying to put an unrequired requirement on us,” Gentry said then. “I don’t see us going for a special exception anytime soon.”

Gentry said filing for the exception could have damaged a potential lawsuit if the BZA had not granted the special exception. Gentry also said the ruling on the appeal would absolutely have delayed the park being built.

The park is named Stone Eater after a Native American war chief who operated in the area under the Tecumseh Federation.