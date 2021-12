An emotional Dick Vitale was back courtside for his first broadcast since being diagnosed with lymphoma. The 82-year-old Vitale broke down during the open to the college basketball game between No 1. Gonzaga and No. 2 UCLA, won 83-63 by the Bulldogs, Tuesday night on ESPN. His partner on the call, Dave O’Brien said this was a game Vitale had “circled for a long, long time” and that it’s “just awesome” to see him. Vitale said he didn’t want to cry, but the importance of the moment took over.

BASKETBALL ・ 10 DAYS AGO