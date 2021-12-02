ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden jokes Fauci is president during COVID winter plan rollout

By Naomi Lim
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dMWOr_0dCUgMRi00


President Joe Biden rolled out his plan to contain the COVID-19 pandemic this winter, promising he would avoid lockdowns and mandates while joking Dr. Anthony Fauci was commander in chief.

During remarks at the National Institutes of Health, Biden warned of a possible case spike due to the colder weather and possibly more transmissible omicron variant.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION BRACES FOR SUPREME COURT SETBACK ON ABORTION

“My plan I am announcing today pulls no punches in the fight against COVID-19, and it’s a plan I think should unite us,” he said. "This is a moment we can put the divisiveness behind us — I hope."

Biden cited polling suggesting 3 in 10 people who were once adamant they would not receive a COVID vaccine "under any circumstances" had changed their mind because of the omicron variant.

"I hope that's true," he said.

Biden encouraged vaccinated people to book their COVID booster shot appointments, saying his administration would liaise with Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson about developing "contingency" jabs for the omicron variant.

"More than about 100 million are eligible for boosters but haven't gotten the booster shot yet," the president said. "Folks, if you're over the age of 18 and you got vaccinated before June the 2nd, six months has gone by. Go get your booster now."

But Biden also acknowledged the heated court battles over his public and private workforce COVID vaccine requirements, emphasizing his winter plan "does not expand or add to those mandates."

Biden's strategy includes a deal with private health insurance companies to cover at-home COVID tests starting next month. Uninsured people will have access to free tests "at thousands of convenient locations," according to Biden.

The winter plan incorporates an international component after the omicron variant was first detected in South Africa, such as compelling international travelers to take a COVID test within one day of their departure from overseas. Biden said his administration would send another 200 million vaccines abroad in the next 100 days, bringing his combined pledge to 1.25 billion shots.

Biden was briefed by NIH's director and deputy director, Drs. Francis Collins and Lawrence Tabak, respectively, prior to his COVID address. He was joined by his response team, including Fauci. Biden thanked Fauci, the country's top infectious disease specialist, at the beginning of his speech.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“I’ve seen Dr. Fauci more than I’ve seen my wife," he said. "Who’s president? Fauci. But all kidding aside, I sincerely mean it.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Biden in withering putdown of Trump after it’s revealed former president may have exposed him to Covid

Asked about a shocking new claim that Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 before a presidential debate in 2020, Joe Biden had a blunt response.“I don’t think about the former president,” he told a press conference on Wednesday – before calmly turning and walking away.Mr Biden was being asked about a story from an upcoming book by Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s last presidential chief of staff. In The Chief’s Chief, Mr Meadows recounts that the ex-president – known as “the former guy” in the Biden White House – was departing for a Pennsylvania rally three days before the debate...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Newly-elected GOP Lt. Governor of Virginia makes bizarre deflection about DNA when asked Covid vaccine status

Winsome Sears, who was recently elected lieutenant governor of Virginia, has declined to confirm if she has been vaccinated against Covid-19.Lt Governor Sears was asked by CNN host Dana Bash during an interview on Sunday morning whether she was vaccinated against Covid-19.The lieutenant governor-elect refused to answer directly. Instead, she went off on a bizarre tangent alleging that such questions were a “slippery slop[e]” leading to questions about her “DNA”. She said: “And so we understand this, this thing about slippery slopes. The minute that I start telling you about my vaccine status, we're gonna be down the bottom...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Francis Collins
Washington Post

The bombshell about Trump testing positive also implicates the Trump family

The Trump family has long treated rules and laws as nuisances that are only for the little people. And the news that Donald Trump tested positive for covid-19 before the first 2020 presidential debate shows that this tendency may be even more depraved and malevolent than you thought. Opinions to...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Omicron
Business Insider

Kansas' Democratic governor said it was 'too late' for Biden to issue a vaccine mandate, siding with Republicans against it

The Democratic governor of Kansas issued a statement opposing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses. Gov. Laura Kelly joined Republicans in opposition of the mandate, saying it's "too late to impose a federal standard" after states have "been leading the fight against COVID-19." Biden's vaccine mandate requires businesses with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
SFGate

We finally have a poll gauging Kamala Harris' support in 2024 if Biden doesn't run

Despite public assurances that President Joe Biden plans to seek re-election in 2024, there has been growing speculation in recent weeks that the president may step aside. Such chatter really started to take off when former Connecticut Sen. Chris Dodd, a longtime Biden ally, said he was unsure whether Biden will run again. In a world where Biden doesn't run, it is reportedly likely that Vice President Kamala Harris would be challenged in a Democratic primary by Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and possibly others.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said When the Pandemic Will End

Coronavirus cases are going back up nationwide, as cooler weather approaches. When will this pandemic end, and how can you stay safe? To answer that, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; CDC Chief Dr. Rochelle Walensky; and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared at a COVID briefing moments ago. Read on for seven life-saving pieces of guidance—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Biden announces ‘free’ at-home Covid tests – but there’s a catch

Americans with private medical insurance will be able to have the costs of at-home Covid-19 testing kits reimbursed by their insurers as part of a series of actions from Joe Biden’s administration to bolster the US against the coronavirus pandemic as the public health crisis enters a third year.The new policy will not cover upfront costs for such rapid at-home kits, which can range from $10 to $25. Instead, the roughly 150 million Americans with private insurance plans must file claims with their insurance providers to be reimbursed for the cost of at-home testing. Private insurers already cover in-office...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
182K+
Followers
56K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy