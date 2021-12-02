ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nate McMillan finished isolating after second negative COVID-19 test

By Sarah K. Spencer
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 1 day ago
Hawks coach Nate McMillan intends to coach Friday’s game vs. the 76ers after receiving a second negative COVID-19 test, according to a person familiar with the...

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Nate McMillan earns 700th career win

It happened in an odd way, but the Hawks’ win in Indiana on Wednesday night gives coach Nate McMillan his 700th career win. McMillan wasn’t there in person, as he elected to isolate out of caution after coming into contact with assistant coach Jamelle McMillan, who entered the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols earlier Wednesday. Assistant coach Chris Jent technically was at the helm, but McMillan passes the milestone nonetheless.
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Nate McMillan won't coach against Pacers after Hawks assistant enters COVID-19 protocols

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Pacers head coach Nate McMillan, who is now the Hawks head coach, will not coach Wednesday night when Indiana hosts Atlanta at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Hawks announced Wednesday afternoon that McMillian's assistant and son, Jamelle McMillan, has entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Nate McMillian and the entire Hawks staff and team are fully vaccinated, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. However, "out of an abundance of caution" Nate McMillan will not coach "until he returns a series of negative Covid tests,"...
Troy Messenger

Coach Mario White resignation effective immediately

Pike Liberal Arts head Coach Mario White has resigned effective immediately. Coach Rush Hixon has been named interim varsity head coach and Athletic Director and will lead the team through the remainder of the playoff season. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Larry Brown Sports

DeAndre Jordan facing bad news from Lakers?

DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Says Russell Westbrook Must 'Stand Up' To LeBron James: "You Have To Be Like Rajon Rondo Is To LeBron James And Say, 'Move Out The Way, I Got It."

The fit was a serious topic coming into the 2021-22 season after the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Russell Westbrook through a blockbuster five-team trade. Of course, LeBron James is not a traditional point guard, but more often than not, he runs the offense. Undoubtedly, Westbrook has not had the ball...
The Baltimore Sun

Who is Danny Manning? Former Wake Forest coach, Kansas star and NBA veteran will be Maryland men’s basketball interim coach.

Mark Turgeon is out, and Danny Manning is in. Maryland men’s basketball announced Friday that Turgeon has stepped down as head coach after 10-plus seasons at the helm, and Manning will take over the program for the remainder of the season. The 54-year-old Manning was hired by Maryland in the offseason to fill the vacated spot left by DeAndre Haynes, who joined Shaka Smart’s staff at Marquette ...
ClutchPoints

Chris Paul reveals when he knew Stephen Curry was different

San Francisco, CA – The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns faced each other twice in the past week. Chris Paul and the Suns took the first game with Stephen Curry and the Warriors snagging the second. When looking at these two teams, you’re seeing two of the NBA’s best teams and two of the best point guards ever to play the game.
NBC Sports

Draymond makes history in win vs. Suns with unique stat line

Draymond Green is certainly one of a kind. The Warriors forward is one of the more unique players in the NBA, as highlighted by his historic stat line in Golden State's 118-96 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night at Chase Center.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Tech faces North Carolina in coach Hubert Davis’ ACC debut

In his six seasons at Georgia Tech, coach Josh Pastner has enjoyed two of his more significant moments at the expense of North Carolina. He will share another Sunday, when the Tar Heels visit McCamish Pavilion in the ACC opener for both teams (3 p.m., ESPN2). It will be the first conference game for North Carolina coach Hubert Davis, who replaced Roy Williams after his highly successful 18-year run with the Tar Heels.
