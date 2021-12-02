ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Kim Kardashian Wants To ‘Glam’ Up Pete Davidson For A Night To Show How Hot He Is

By James Crowley, James Vituscka
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 1 day ago

Kim Kardashian is looking to dress up the ‘Saturday Night Live’ star to show off how great he’d look with a change in style!

Pete Davidson‘s sense of style is instantly recognizable. The 28-year-old comedian regularly shows off his fashion sense with comfortable-looking streetwear, but Kim Kardashian wants to give him a new look, even if it’s just for a night! A source close to the pair told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the 41-year-old reality star wants to give Pete a change up for one night, just to show off how fabulous he can look with a little bit of a glam up.

The source mentioned that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star it totally into Pete’s regular looks but wants to have some fun with his style. “Kim is suggesting that they play dress up because she really wants to show the world how hot he is. She doesn’t want to change him or his appearance,” the source said. “She just wants to go glam for a night on the town or out to a show or something in the near future.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pVbHg_0dCUg2sR00

Even though Pete is a comedian, the dress-up idea is no joke! Pete is supposedly into the whole ordeal, and would definitely want to embrace Kim’s plans to doll him up. “He is all about it,” the source said. “He would really go along with anything she wanted at this point.”

It’s definitely exciting to hear that Pete might be stepping up his fashion game now that he’s officially dating Kim. While Pete is most well-known for his comedic abilities, he’s shown off his clever fashion sense on plenty of occasions, like when he showed up at the 2021 Met Gala in a Thom Browne-designed black dress and white blazer, where he quipped that he looked like a “slutty nun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UTKBC_0dCUg2sR00

Fashion aside, Kim has fallen “head over heels” for the comic, a source mentioned to HollywoodLife. “In all honesty, she didn’t know what to expect when she first started seeing him,” they said. “When Kim is with Pete, she’s all about him, she can’t stop smiling. It’s really cute and she totally gets butterflies around him.”

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Looks Sad At Basketball Game After Posting Kiss Photo With Kim Kardashian

Kanye West looked somber as he sat court side at the NBA game on the same day he posted the sweet throwback of him and ex Kim Kardashian. Kanye West, 44, appeared to look sad while attending an LA Lakers and Sacramento Kings game at Staples Center. The Yeezy rapper was sitting on the floor for the NBA game on Friday, Nov. 27, but seemed to have other things on his mind: likely Kim Kardashian, 41. Kanye’s outfit appeared to match his mood, as he opted to go with an all black leather outfit including an oversized leather jacket, snow pants, boots and a baseball cap.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West Trying To Win Her Back After Skid Row Rant & Kiss Photo

As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heats up, ex Kanye West has been campaigning to get her back — and sources spilled to HL how she feels about it!. Kim Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from Kanye West, 44, back in February. Although the split isn’t finalized, the Yeezy designer has been making public moves to try and win his wife back — but sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim has made up her mind. “Make no mistake about it, Kim is not getting back together with Kanye. Kim has not given Kanye any indication whatsoever that she wants to work it out,” they revealed. “Kim already told Kanye that their marriage was done months ago when she filed for divorce.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Machine Gun Kelly ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’ For BFF Pete Davidson Amid Kim Kardashian Romance

According to our sources, Machine Gun Kelly ‘couldn’t be happier’ for ‘his boy’ Pete Davidson amid his new Kim Kardashian romance. As Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 27, continue their whirlwind romance, their friends are weighing in on the situation. One of Pete’s pals, Machine Gun Kelly, 31, had some thoughts on the matter, as a source close to the musician EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife how MGK — whose real name is Colson Baker — was “all for” the Pete and Kim relationship.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
uticaphoenix.net

Kanye West slammed ‘SNL’ for ‘making’ Kim Kardashian say ‘I

Kanye West appeared on N.O.R.E.’s popular “Drink Champs” podcast. The rapper criticized “SNL” for scripting jokes about his divorce during Kim Kardashian’s monologue. “That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together,” he said. Ye (formerly known as Kanye...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Glam
Us Weekly

Who is Vinetria? 5 Things to Know About the Woman Spotted With Kanye West at Donda Academy Game

Love lockdown! Over the weekend, Kanye West was spotted sitting courtside at a Donda Academy basketball game with his rumored new girlfriend, model Vinetria. On Saturday, November 6, the 44-year-old rapper, who recently legally changed his name to Ye, attended the Los Angeles-based private high school’s debut match in Minneapolis with the 22-year-old by his side. She shared a video of the Yeezy designer performing during halftime via her Instagram Story.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

A brief history of all of Pete Davidson’s romantic relationships

At just 27-years-old comedian, actor and SNL star Pete Davidson has quickly established himself as quite the catch with a string of high profile relationships that would rival even some of Hollywood’s greatest ladies men. The likes of Jack Nicholson, Ben Affleck, Leonardo DiCaprio and Warren Beatty all have reputations...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
editorials24.com

Pete Davidson Reveals His Biggest Dating Dealbreaker – Kim Kardashian, You Listening??

Pete Davidson has turned into quite the Casanova, so how does he pick who to date next?. In Tuesday’s episode of iHeartRadio’s River Cafe Table 4 with Ruthie Rodgers, the Saturday Night Live star admitted that he’s figured out the best way to determine if a girl is worth a second date and how to make himself look good in the process. Sharing his top-notch dating tip, the comedian expressed:
CELEBRITIES
buzzfeednews.com

Kanye West Admitted He “Embarrassed” Kim Kardashian When He Publicly Revealed They’d Considered Aborting Their Daughter North And Said That Supporting Trump Was “Hard” For Their Marriage

Kanye West is continuing to reflect on his split from Kim Kardashian — and on his role in the demise of their marriage. In recent weeks, Kanye has been increasingly vocal about his failed relationship with Kim, who filed for divorce in February after almost seven years of marriage citing “irreconcilable differences.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CinemaBlend

As Kim Kardashian Rumors Fly, Pete Davidson Explains Why He's 'Never Felt Less Funny' Than He Does On SNL

Pete Davidson is known for two things: being funny, and being able to date some of the biggest stars in show business. After all, the comedian and actor has been working on Saturday Night Live for about eight years, and he’s been romantically linked with Kate Becksinsale, Ariana Grande, and most recently, Kim Kardashian - yes, really. Despite his objective success and active love life, however, Davidson doesn’t actually think he’s all that funny on the NBC sketch comedy series.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wonderwall.com

Kate Beckinsale sheds light on her ex Pete Davidson's mysterious appeal, plus more news

Kate Beckinsale reacts to post about ex Pete Davidson's appeal. For the third night in less than a week, Pete Davidson was spotted out with Kim Kardashian West on Nov. 3, fueling rumors he and the recent "SNL" host are more than just friends. Meanwhile, the internet is quite literally all atwitter with what Pete and Kim's rumored romance can tell us about the gravitational pull Pete seems to have when it comes to women in Hollywood. "What if god came down to earth and just dated Pete Davidson," one Twitter user joked after photos surfaced that showed Kim clutching the 27-year-old's hand. "We need everybody to stop dating Pete Davidson til we figure out what's going on," another determined. One person who's decidedly not trying to unravel Pete's lady-magnet mystery? That would be Kate Beckinsale, who waded into the Pete-dating pond in 2019. This week, Kate spotted — and liked — a Nov. 2 tweet from writer Kristen Mulrooney that read: "I love how every time Pete Davidson starts dating another beautiful celebrity everyone's like 'w** is happening how did he do this what is this mystery???' and everybody refuses to entertain the possibility that he might have a nice personality." In addition to Kate, Pete's apparently nice personality has also earned him relationships with the likes of Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley and Cazzie David in recent years.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Kim Kardashian Joins TikTok With Daughter North West On Thanksgiving

On Thursday morning, Kim Kardashian and her 8-year-old daughter North West debuted their shared TikTok account, @kimandnorth, and they already have over 300k followers and more than 1.5 million likes. “No bio yet,” reads the bio. The first of 24 posts (so far) is of the gal's “spa day” where...
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Kanye West Spotted With Model Vinetria After Saying He Wants to Get Back Together With Kim

The 'Donda' artist is said to have been 'hooking up with' the 22-year-old model for a while amid his estranged wife Kim Kardashian's romance rumors with Pete Davidson. AceShowbiz - Kanye West seemingly doesn't find it hard to move on from his failed marriage to Kim Kardashian despite his claims showing otherwise. After recently saying that he wanted to get back together with his estranged wife, the rapper is now rumored seeing a much younger model, Vinetria.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kim Kardashian Visits Gas Station Mini-Mart in Her Glam Dress From Paris Hilton's Wedding

Watch: Paris Hilton's Star-Studded Wedding Ceremony: DETAILS. Kim Kardashian made sure her fashion statement at Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's lavish wedding wouldn't go unnoticed, even after the celebration. After the Paris in Love star tied the knot with the businessman on Nov. 11 at a private estate in Bel Air, Calif., the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum strutted her stuff at a convenience store in Malibu, Calif.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
105K+
Followers
11K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy