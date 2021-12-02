Unbelievable Cle Elum 2.5 Million Washington Home Will Have You Drooling

A Richland woman is devastated after her gnomes went missing recently. They mean a lot to me and I’m just so saddened. I know how silly this seems. But somebody stole our Halloween themed garden gnomes off of our doorstep recently and we are heartbroken. They have traveled with us across the country and are very special to us. If anybody sees them please let me know. There are two of them: a lady skeleton that is holding a black cat and a grumpy old man that is holding a sign that says wicked and I think he has a black bird in his other hand. If you took them please return them. And if anybody sees them please let me know. They are incredibly sentimental to me and my husband. Thank you!

RICHLAND, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO