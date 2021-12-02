13-year-old hit by car at Brevard County bus stop

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 13-year-old was injured Thursday morning when they were hit by a car at a Brevard County bus stop.

Investigators said the at-fault vehicle passed a stopped school bus as students were boarding the bus near Cogan Drive and Reading Street.

The child, who was identified as a student at Southwest Middle School, was airlifted to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in critical but stable condition.

Investigators said the crash remains under investigation.