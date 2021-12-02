ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

13-year-old hit by car at Brevard County bus stop

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FcIqY_0dCUfYkz00

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 13-year-old was injured Thursday morning when they were hit by a car at a Brevard County bus stop.

Investigators said the at-fault vehicle passed a stopped school bus as students were boarding the bus near Cogan Drive and Reading Street.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The child, who was identified as a student at Southwest Middle School, was airlifted to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in critical but stable condition.

Investigators said the crash remains under investigation.

Comments / 4

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Woman fatally struck by SUV in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Fla. — A 40-year-old Howey in the Hills woman was fatally struck by an SUV on Thursday morning in Leesburg, the Leesburg Police Department said. Police said Awilda Hernandez, 61, of Eustis, was driving a Jeep south on U.S. Highway 441 near County Road 44A shortly before noon when she struck Jarrett Roque.
LEESBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Brevard County, FL
Crime & Safety
Brevard County, FL
Accidents
County
Brevard County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Detroit police officers rescue 4 kidnapped children during traffic stop

DETROIT — Two Detroit police officers are being credited with rescuing a group of kidnapped children during a traffic stop. In a Facebook post, the Detroit Police Department said two of its officers asked a woman what school her children attended during a traffic stop, and when she couldn’t give a good answer, they began questioning the children. The children told police they didn’t know the driver, and police were able to get the children to safety.
DETROIT, MI
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Woman arrested after baby daughter dies of fentanyl overdose, police say

OXFORD, Miss. — Authorities arrested a woman Thursday after an autopsy showed that her baby daughter died earlier this year of fentanyl toxicity, WHBQ-TV reported. Police responded to an apartment complex on Anchorage Road on Sept. 15 after the infant girl was found unresponsive, the news station reported, citing the Oxford Police Department. The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Palmer
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Mother of suspect in Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy writes letter to victims

WAUKESHA, Wisc. — The mother of a man accused of plowing into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, wrote a letter to the victims of the tragedy. A letter signed by Dawn Woods, the suspect’s mother, was sent to WDJT. In the letter, Woods acknowledged her son’s history of mental illness and said that her son was both unwilling and unable to seek treatment: “We are not making excuses but we believe what has happened is because he was not given the help and resources he needed.”
WAUKESHA, WI
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Search on for 2 parents charged in Michigan school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. — (AP) — A prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges Friday against the parents of a teen accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school, saying they failed to intervene on the day of the tragedy despite being confronted with a drawing and chilling message — "blood everywhere" — that was found at the boy's desk.
MICHIGAN STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

FedEx packages found dumped in Alabama

JEMISON, Ala. — More than a dozen FedEx packages were found dumped in a wooded area of Jemison, Alabama, days after hundreds of other packages were found dumped in an Alabama ravine. The Jamison Police Department posted photos on their Facebook page of the more than 20 packages found in...
ALABAMA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
62K+
Followers
75K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy