The Miami Marlins had their chances. Starling Marte wanted to remain in South Florida, to be a part of what the Marlins are building. The Marlins, by all accounts, wanted Marte to return as well. They had attempted to extend him during the season, only to trade him when the counteroffer was more than they expected. Then the Marlins were heavily involved in his market in free agency.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO