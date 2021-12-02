University of Memphis suspends COVID-19 vaccine mandate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis suspended its COVID-19 vaccine mandate Thursday.

In a letter to faculty, staff and students, the university said after being notified that the state exemption regarding federal compliance with the vaccine mandate was suspended until further notice, the UofM would not continue to require compliance with its vaccine mandate.

The university noted that the situation could change again in the coming weeks.

On Wednesday, Tennessee halted dozens of exemptions that allowed businesses and public entities to require people to take COVID-19 preventive measures in spite of a state law severely limiting them, citing court rulings that blocked some of President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates.

State Comptroller Jason Mumpower’s announcement — at least for now — strips away protections for some private organizations to continue requiring proof of vaccination and for some government entities to keep vaccination requirements or mask mandates. One of the two recent court rulings applied to federal contractors, and the other applied to certain Medicaid and Medicare health care providers.

The exemptions were granted for groups, like state universities, that could show they would lose federal funding if they complied with the state law, which conflicts with policies implemented under the Biden administration.

UofM is still encouraging its employees and staff to get vaccinated and continues to offer vaccinations on campus.

The AP contributed to this article.

