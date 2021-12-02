Express Yourself: Aging in place

Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier blog post. On Tuesday, I joined a group of our County colleagues who are investing in themselves and our ability to better serve our community – at the latest “graduation” from our Leadership Certification program. This talented group of employees included veteran leaders, new leaders, and aspiring leaders. It ranged from people in formal leadership positions, like department directors, to informal leaders. The class included people from 15 departments throughout our County team. What they had in common was their belief in themselves and the importance of leadership as a skill to be developed. And they knew becoming a better leader would help them in both their professional and their personal lives.
