“Viva Las Dixon” show benefitting Dixon teen center

For more than a century, the first week of May has been known to Dixonites as a time for rides, animals, food and live entertainment as Dixon celebrates its annual May Fair. For the last two years, however, this has not been the case. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, fair organizers have had to settle for a virtual format for certain festivities. In 2020, the fair was canceled altogether for the first time since World War II, although its livestock auctions were performed in a virtual format. This year, the competitive exhibits took on a virtual format and the Fairgrounds were opened up for patrons to purchase carnival foods and bring them home.

DIXON, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO