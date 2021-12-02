ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

“Viva Las Dixon” show benefitting Dixon teen center

By Winters Express
wintersexpress.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re an Elvis fan, this show’s for you! On Saturday, Jan. 22, top Elvis impersonator Rob Ely will take the stage at Dixon High School’s community theatre to perform song favorites such as “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” and “Can’t...

www.wintersexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNN

Christian television network founder and preacher Marcus Lamb, who discouraged vaccinations, dies after being hospitalized for Covid-19

(CNN Business) — Prominent Christian televangelist and anti-vaccine advocate Marcus Lamb died after being hospitalized with Covid-19, his family announced Tuesday. Lamb founded Christian television network Daystar Television Network in 1997. His wife Joni Lamb, announced the televangelist's death on Daystar's program streamed to Facebook Tuesday. She said her husband...
RELIGION
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

The Bradshaw Family Opens Up About the Tragic Loss of a Family Member to a Drug Overdose

Watch: The Bradshaws Unite To Combat Prescription Drug Deaths. Terry Bradshaw and his family have an important mission on tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch. The NFL legend is attending an annual gala for the 525 Foundation, an organization dedicated to educating people and raising awareness about the dangers of alcohol and prescription drug misuse and abuse. Joined by his wife Tammy, daughter Lacey and her husband Noah in this sneak peek clip, Terry tells a reporter at the event that he first learned about the foundation through Tammy, whose son, Cody, tragically died of an overdose.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis Presley
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’: Truely’s Kidney Condition Explained With Update

One of the reasons Sister Wives Kody Brown overly enforced rules in the beginnings of COVID was two-fold. Firstly, he has a large family. Because he rotates between three out of four wives, he did not want to be the carrier of the virus. If the wives and kids were lazy when it came to social distancing and abiding by rules, it could harm everyone on a grander scale. Secondly, he has two children who were at higher risk.
CELEBRITIES
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Teen moms gain support

Christina Stampley loves being around stacks of diaper packages and wipes. Throw in some formula, hygiene products and other such daily essentials and Stampley is really on cloud nine. Those things – and the opportunity to give them away – represent purpose for Stampley, who was a teenage mom and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Loudwire

Rock Stars Celebrating Birthdays in December

'Tis the season to celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah and a whole lot of rockin' birthdays. As you're decorating the tree, wrapping presents and building gingerbread houses, you can see if you share a birthday with these rockers celebrating their birthdays this month. Tons of rock stars are turning a year older,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elvis Impersonator#Dixon High School#Dixon S Teen Center#Elvis Presley Enterprises#Thunder Valley Casino#Dhs#Eventbrite Com#The Chamber Of Commerce
musicconnection.com

The Legal Beat: Cher Sues Sonny's Widow

Famed recording artist and actress Cher has filed a lawsuit in federal court in Los Angeles for declaratory relief and breach of contract. Cher claims that Sonny’s widow, Mary, and his estate are attempting to terminate her right to her share of songwriting and record royalties from Sonny and Cher songs.
CELEBRITIES
skiddle.com

Good Custard Presents: Basement Boogieland w/ Alan Dixon

10:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 11:00pm) Customer reviews of Good Custard Presents: Basement Boogieland w/ Alan Dixon. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
MUSIC
Vacaville Reporter

Dixon May Fair plans to return in 2022

For more than a century, the first week of May has been known to Dixonites as a time for rides, animals, food and live entertainment as Dixon celebrates its annual May Fair. For the last two years, however, this has not been the case. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, fair organizers have had to settle for a virtual format for certain festivities. In 2020, the fair was canceled altogether for the first time since World War II, although its livestock auctions were performed in a virtual format. This year, the competitive exhibits took on a virtual format and the Fairgrounds were opened up for patrons to purchase carnival foods and bring them home.
DIXON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Vacaville Reporter

Dixon tree lighting returns with Christmas spirit on full display

A large tree, lights, jingling bells, hot beverages, Santa Claus and the sight of kids running around and playing. These are all images associated with Christmas, and all were on display when Downtown Dixon Business Association’s Tree Lighting Festival returned after a two-year hiatus Thursday. It may not have had...
DIXON, CA
wintersexpress.com

Winters Wonderland & Tractor Parade 2021 schedule of events

The Winters District Chamber of Commerce and local businesses are working together to bring a weekend full of holiday cheer, family-friendly fun, and traditional Winters events. To see details from the Winters Chamber, visit www.discoverwinters.com/holidays. Dec. 3 Winters Wonderland: Visitors and community members can participate in an Elf Hunt and...
WINTERS, CA
MIX 107.9

Styx, REO, Loverboy Announce Tour

    Styx, REO Announce Tour!! Styx, REO Speedwagon and Loverboy are hitting the road next summer. So far, there are only limited dates. The Live UnZoomed tour will hit only 35 cities beginning on May 31st and will wrap up on August 21st. This is not the first time these iconic bands have hit the […]
ROCK MUSIC
AFP

The music of 'West Side Story', from Bernstein to Metallica

Leonard Bernstein's score for "West Side Story" has become so ubiquitous in Western culture that it has popped up in such unlikely places as Metallica and Wu-Tang Clan albums.  The inclusions were less obvious when it came to the Wu-Tang Clan sampling elements for "Maria" in 1997, from the song of the same name in "West Side Story". 
MUSIC
Santa Clarita Radio

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Christy Smith, Grocery Outlet Partner To Distribute Turkey Dinners

On Tuesday, the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. (SDFHC) in partnership with Christy Smith and Grocery Outlet donated dinners for their Thanksgiving Dinner Event. “We look forward to the turkey giveaway each year because it allows us to help our patients beyond their medical, dental, and behavioral health needs. SDFHC strives to provide for the overall well-being of patients and providing a thanksgiving dinner to a family who may not have the resources to purchase is the reason we continue the annual tradition ”, said Daisy Wyche, administrative manager of SDFHC.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Shares Thanksgiving Dinners to Families in Need

In preparation for their turkey giveaway, SDFHC conducted a food drive at the Grocery Outlet on Plum Canyon where donations were dropped off and collected by SDHFC staff. Among those who gathered to set up for the event and bag all of the dinners for patient families in need were SDFHC Board Members Gloria Mercado-Fortine (Board Chair) and Paul Lowe, SDFHC staff, and our sponsor Christy Smith.
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy