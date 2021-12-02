ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Making Hiring Easier For Everyone

By SIA
shop-eat-surf.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmployer branding will be the #1 differentiator when it comes to attracting and retaining elite teams in 2022. Much like a hiring manager scanning a resume, top talent looks for key information on job descriptions and career...

shop-eat-surf.com

AccountingWEB

How to Make Things Easier for Your Clients and You

Are your interactions with clients so smooth that you don’t really think about it? Or do you have hiccups in the client experience?. Most of us keep track of the things we need, and it is annoying to request information repeatedly from all involved, practitioners and clients alike. Further, it can be rather irritating to redo work.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
bizwest.com

Great Resignation rules jobs market

Once the COVID-19 restrictions eased, Americans were expected to return to the workforce in droves. Texas A&M University professor Anthony Klotz has called it the Great Resignation. The long spell of being homebound during the pandemic-related lockdowns gave American employees — especially those in mid-career and in the technology and health care sectors — time to re-evaluate their lives, and many decided it was time for a change.
Rolling Stone

It’s A Tough Market Out There — Here’s How To Find Quality Employees Fast

As businesses try to recover to pre-pandemic operating levels, you’ve probably heard about the issues plaguing companies since earlier this year: a lack of workers. The National Federation of Independent Business found that 42 percent of business owners had unfilled job openings, and even of the businesses currently hiring, 91 percent claimed there were little to no qualified applicants for the positions they had to fill. This doesn’t mean that if you’re currently hiring, you won’t be able to find the right people for the job. There’s a variety of factors affecting the current market, from tight wages, to questions about...
TechRepublic

Planning your next career move: How to assess your skills and value in this volatile job market

Even if you're not actively considering changing jobs, it's worth taking time each year to assess the market and your skillset. It's not news that we're living in a time of turbulence in the job markets. Help wanted signs abound, employees are changing jobs in record numbers, and some people are exiting the workforce altogether. These changes are likely impacting you and your organization daily, requiring a significant investment of time process and mitigate. The challenges around retaining and attracting talent might even have you loathe to clear the digital dust off your own resume or dabble in the job market; however, this is a worthwhile endeavor even if you have no intention of changing jobs.
leedaily.com

A Couple Stored Ira Gold at Home. They Owe the IRS More Than $300,000

It can be risky to invest retirement-plan funds in abstruse assets without proper advice. A husband and a wife in Rhode Island have learned that lesson the challenging way. It’s an official law that owners of individual retirement accounts with assets invested in gold and silver coins can’t secure them in a safe at their home. A personal retirement account in the United States is a form of “individual retirement plan,” granted by many economic institutions that provide tax advantages for retirement savings.
Fareeha Arshad

Keyboard Shortcuts That Will Make Your Work Easier

Did you ever find yourself in a situation where you had a million tabs opened and you were working with a lot of concentration only to find your boss by your side to dump more ‘urgent’ tasks? Also because your desktop was already a mess, you had to shut down all the tabs to concentrate better on the task at hand. After which, you had to start all over again.
24/7 Wall St.

These Are The 26 Jobs You Are Most Likely to Quit

Americans are leaving their jobs in record numbers. In a continuation of what has been dubbed “The Great Resignation”, some 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in September 2021, an all-time high that broke the previous record of 4.3 million set just one month earlier.  Experts speculate that the broad trend is attributable to the […]
NBC 26 WGBA

Truck driver shortage leads to many signing up for their CDL

APPLETON, Wis. (NBC 26). — A record-setting number of jobs need to be filled in the trucking industry and it's likely going to get much worse in the next ten years. That's according to the American Trucking Industry which estimates there are currently 80-thousand trucking jobs available. Their most recent report released this fall indicates that the shortage will likely more than double in less than 10 years.
Entrepreneur

Is Clover Health a Good Buy Under $5?

Healthcare technology company Clover Health (CLOV) has been subject to several investigations since its stock market debut via an SPAC in January 2021. Its stock is currently trading below $5....
