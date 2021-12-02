ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant Applicants Receive New Neighborhood Signs Through WIN Program

Ten Tulsa neighborhoods will have new signage thanks to a grant program through the Working in Neighborhoods (WIN) department.

In March 2021, WIN developed the Neighborhood Sign Grant Program that established funds to purchase up to four neighborhood signs for qualifying applicants. The signs often reflect historical or significant features of the neighborhood.

Each neighborhood had to submit an application that included the location(s) of the signs, a design, measures of success, and a neighborhood engagement plan that included five neighbors who supported the new signage.

The neighborhoods that applied for the program and will receive new signs include:

  • Dawson
  • Drillers Landing
  • Hoover
  • Jefferson Hills
  • Maple Ridge
  • McClure Park
  • Skyline Ride
  • Skyline West
  • Sungate
  • Woodland View Park

Sign installation is a joint effort between neighborhood liaisons, WIN, and Streets and Stormwater. Most of the signs will be in place by the end of the year.

