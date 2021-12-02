OCCHD: 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department (OCCHD) says more than 1 million COVID-19 doses have been administered in Oklahoma County.

“The agency is grateful to the many partners that helped Oklahoma County reach this milestone,” said OCCHD. “The county continues to lead the state with our vaccination rate.”

As of Nov. 30, more than 70% of Oklahoma County residents age 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

“This has been a tremendous community partnership to strengthen our community’s resilience,” said Dr. Patrick McGough, OCCHD CEO. “We are incredibly thankful to the countless organizations that have collaborated with us to make this achievement possible.”

OCCHD has worked alongside churches, health systems, cultural centers, school districts, universities and colleges, and private and government organizations to host COVID-19 vaccinations events throughout the county.

There are more than 500 providers in the county administering COVID-19 vaccines.

“One million doses is certainly a milestone, but we’re not done yet,” said McGough. “With variants continuing to evolve and be stronger, I encourage folks to consider getting their first dose or booster.”

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine or to find a vaccination appointment, visit VaxOKC.com .

