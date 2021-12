It’s pretty much to be expected that the people who matter most to us also happen to be the ones with whom we spend the most time. Unfortunately, there can be a downside to getting to know someone really well. Not only do we become aware of their flaws or shortcomings, but we may hone in on them, allowing them to create emotional distance. We may even start to distort or exaggerate the negative traits of the people we love most based on our own “inner critic” or internal defenses. Basically, the closer we get to someone over a period of time, the more likely we are to trade in our rose-colored glasses for a fairly unflattering magnifying mirror. Taking this perspective is a way of trying to protect ourselves, but it paradoxically keeps us from having fulfilling relationships.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO