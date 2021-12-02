ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New craft, art show set at The Grove House

By ohtadmin
mariposagazette.com
 2 days ago

The new Handmade Holiday Outdoor Market @ The Grove House to support Habitat for Humanity is set for...

www.mariposagazette.com

tucson.com

Photos: Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair

The City of Tucson Parks and Recreation will host its annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair at Reid Park, 920 S. Concert Place, during Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 27-28, from 9:00am-4:00pm. Come get a jump on your holiday shopping. This free event will draw in more than 140 vendors from all over the Southwest, ranging from artists, crafters, photographers, painters, potters, and jewelers. Stroll through the park and visit artists with their colorful fused glass and mosaics, wind chimes, walking sticks, painted gourds, and teacup bird feeders. Discover an artist's original work in painting, photography, clay, wood, and fiber. Complement your holiday shopping list with western wall art or chimes, handcrafted pens, stuffed toys, pet clothes, accessories, gourmet treats, and so much more. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase from local vendors. All vendor spots have been filled.
TUCSON, AZ
ironcountyreporter.com

Grace Presbyterian to sponsor holiday art & craft fundraiser

SAGOLA — Grace Presbyterian Church in Sagola is sponsoring a holiday art & craft fair on Friday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Sagola Community Center. The fair is a fundraiser that will help support an upcoming team mission trip to the Dominican Republic. Items for sale will include paintings, birdhouses, dried floral arrangements, Christmas wreaths, honey, jams & jellies,…
SAGOLA TOWNSHIP, MI
kniakrls.com

Pleasantville Holiday Craft Show is Today

The 35th annual Pleasantville Holiday Craft Show is today in the Pleasantville High School gym. Homemade crafts and vendors will be on site, with proceeds benefiting the fine arts students. Lunch and snacks will also be provided. The Pleasantville Holiday Craft Show runs from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. today.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
The Repository

Christmas craft and vendor show Sunday

PERRY TWP. – A Christmas craft and vendor show will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Executive Event Center, 5211 Tuscarawas St W. Multiple hand-crafted gifts will be available, as well as merchandise from direct-sales vendors. Santa will visit. For information, visit the event page on...
STARK COUNTY, OH
fourstateshomepage.com

Craft show 30 years in the making, Cecil Floyd Craft Show

JOPLIN, Mo. — It began in 1990 at a grade school which was relatively new at the time, the Cecil Floyd Craft Show is held annually as a fundraiser for the PTO. Ragan Gullet, PTO President says, “This is our 30th year.” Because last year was an off year due to the pandemic.
JOPLIN, MO
discoverestevan.com

Craft Show not Deterred by Pandemic Restrictions

A staple event in the Estevan community was not diminished by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 39th annual Estevan Kinette Craft Show was held on Saturday, and Craft Show Chair Janelle Luddington said she was pleasantly surprised with how many people came out. "We did awesome, it was great to see....
PUBLIC HEALTH
northcountyoutlook.com

Holiday Garden Art and Craft sale returns

The Arlington Garden Club raised funds for their scholarships and community activities during their annual Holiday Garden Art and Crafts sale which returned this year. The event was held on Nov. 20. The local club brings together a number of local artists and craftspeople to sell handmade goods. “We’ve got...
ARLINGTON, WA
FOX 21 Online

Falling of Leaves Vendor And Craft Show

DULUTH, Minn. — The Festival of Trees annual craft fair at the DECC, that brings in close to 150 vendors annually was canceled suddenly this year, leaving crafters out of an event they love, and trying to find a quick fix, a couple organizers came together and found the solution.
DULUTH, MN
greenbeltnewsreview.com

Juried Art and Craft Fair Both Virtual and In Person

Greenbelt Recreation’s annual juried Art and Craft Fair is taking place in a hybrid format this year. Online sales will be available from Friday, November 26 to Sunday, December 19 at greenbeltmd.gov/craft. The traditional in-person event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 4 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 5 in the Community Center and Youth Center.
GREENBELT, MD
Crossville Chronicle

Find gifts at the Christmas Arts & Crafts Fair

Find unique gifts and décor this weekend at the Fairfield Glade Christmas Arts and Crafts Fair. The massive two-day holiday extravaganza will be inside and outside The Center at Fairfield Glade, 128 Stonehenge Dr. The Christmas Arts and Crafts Fair will be from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 26-27. Designs are...
FAIRFIELD GLADE, TN
artgroupsdfw.com

Call for Art & Craft – Materials Hard + Soft

The Greater Denton Arts Council proudly presents the 35th annual Materials: Hard + Soft International Contemporary Craft Competition and Exhibition. Recognized as one of the premier craft exhibitions in the country, Materials: Hard + Soft began in 1987 and was originally initiated by area artist Georgia Leach Gough. The exhibition celebrates the evolving field of contemporary craft and the remarkable creativity and innovation of artists who push the boundaries of their chosen media: clay, fiber, glass, metal, paper, wood, or any combination of craft media. The 35th anniversary exhibition expands two galleries, both the Meadows Gallery and the Gough Gallery at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center in downtown Denton.
DENTON, TX
Winston-Salem Journal

2021 Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival set for Greensboro Coliseum Complex

ARTS & CRAFTS EVENT: The 2021 Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival will be Nov. 26 to 28 at the Special Events Center at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. The show will feature original designs and work from hundreds of artists and craftspeople from across America. See the creative process in action as many exhibitors demonstrate throughout the weekend. Styles range from the most traditional to the most contemporary. This show is a winner of Sunshine Artist “200 Best” awards. Hours are 9 a.m-6 p.m. Nov. 26, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 27 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 28. Admission is $9 for adults (13 and older), $1 for children 6-12 and free for those younger than 6. Visit greensborocoliseum.com.
GREENSBORO, NC
fayettevilleflyer.com

SoNA holiday shows set for Dec. 11-12 at Walton Arts Center

‘Tis the season for symphony. Symphony of Northwest Arkansas (SoNA) will celebrate the season with their annual holiday performances, set for Dec. 11 and 12 at Walton Arts Center. SoNA will perform their annual Christmas Pops concert “A Very Son Christmas” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec....
MUSIC

