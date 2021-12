WATAUGA — Watauga County will have different representation after new congressional maps were passed by the North Carolina State House and Senate in early November. The new maps — which separate a portion of Watauga County into another district — are facing multiple lawsuits that allege the maps are unconstitutional and were drawn for political gain. Under the current maps passed by the General Assembly, portions of Watauga County will have different state house and state senate seats as well as a difsferent U.S. House seat.

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO