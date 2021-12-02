‘Restaurant: Impossible’ to film episode at Georgia restaurant: Here’s how you can be on the show

2016 USO Gala Chef Robert Irvine addresses the 2016 USO Gala, Washington, D.C., Oct. 20, 2016. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Greenhill via Wikimedia Commons) (SFC Jim Greenhill/National Guard Bureau)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The popular Food Network show “Restaurant: Impossible” is headed to Brunswick to help turn around a local restaurant.

Chef Robert Irvine and crew will be filming an episode at Moondoggy’s Pizza on Wednesday, Dec. 15 and Thursday, Dec. 16.

Over the course of two days, Irvine helps the restaurant staff come up with a new menu and renovates the restaurant with the help of the community.

The show is looking for paid “volunteers” to help with the restaurant remodel, as well as people who want to attend Moondoggy’s grand reopening.

STORY: Jacksonville man accused in kidnapping, fatal beating of 30-year-old woman

Ten years ago, another Jacksonville-area restaurant was featured on “Restaurant: Impossible.” In 2011, the Secret Garden Cafe on Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville got the Chef Irvine treatment.

If you want to help with the remodeling, here’s what you need to know:

There are two shifts, one on Dec. 15 and one on Dec. 16. Participants must be 18 years or older, must sign an appearance release and must take a COVID-19 test before filming.

The production staff welcomes individuals who skilled or proficient in painting, crafting, constructing, remodeling, cleaning, decorating or upholstering.

Masks are required at all times. Participants must wear sneakers or boots, and work clothing with no logos.

Those who are interested need to email reservationsimpossible@gmail.com by Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 12 p.m. Pacific time with full name, email address, cell number and any pertinent skill set/related profession. Please use the following in the subject line: “2002 / MOONDOGGY’S PIZZA Volunteer.” People who have been selected to participate will be contacted by the construction team.

STORY: No bond for Callahan father accused of killing his family

The crew is also looking for people to attend the grand reopening of the restaurant. Here’s what you need to know if you’d like to attend:

The grand reopening of Moondoggy’s Pizza will take place on Thursday, December, 16 at 7 p.m.

Those who are interested in making a reservation at Moondoggy’s Pizza for their grand reopening should email the Restaurant: Impossible production at reservationsimpossible@gmail.com by Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 12:00 pm (PST). Please use the following in the subject line: “2002 – MOONDOGGY’S PIZZA RESERVATIONS.”

Please include contact information (full name, email address, cell number), party size (number of people at the table) and the names of the people in the party.

Production staff is NOT covering the cost of the meal -- diners will be responsible for paying their own bill. This event is first come, first serve by email, and production staff cannot guarantee that everyone who responds will get a table. Those who are selected will receive a confirmation email close to the date of the dinner. Guests cannot be under the age of 8 years old.

Social distancing will be practiced during filming. All guests will be required to take a COVID-19 test prior to dining and masks will be required at all times. Once food service begins and food is served, diners will be able to take masks off.

©2021 Cox Media Group