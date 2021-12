The Matrix has had an interesting history with video games. While the concept of the movies seems ripe for video games, their execution hasn’t always been stellar. As the popularity also peaked with the mid-2000’s quest for cutting-edge graphics, the two seemed like a match. While the potential of showcasing the Matrix in a video game always had limitations, graphical capabilities have evolved since. Showcasing what’s possible with modern graphical and technological capabilities has always been a specialty of Unreal Engine. While the franchise has largely laid dormant until the announcement of The Matrix Resurrections, Warner Brothers are bringing the experience to an entirely new graphics engine. Leaked via the Playstation Network, The Matrix Awakens is a new Unreal Engine 5 experience headed to PlayStation consoles soon.

