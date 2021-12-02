ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Everyone loves a parade!

By ohtadmin
mariposagazette.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubmitted by Cathy DeCeccoLast week Yosemite Valley School (YVS) students read the book “Balloons over...

www.mariposagazette.com

Herald-Dispatch

Parade brings 'joy, peace and love' to Ironton

IRONTON — Holiday spirit is being spread throughout the Tri-State. Ironton Christmas Parade took place Monday evening, starting at 2nd and Railroad streets before proceeding down 2nd Street to Washington Street, Washington to 3rd Street and 3rd Street to Center Street fountain. The theme for the event this year was...
IRONTON, OH
fitnyc.edu

Love the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade? There’s an FIT Connection

Some things never change. As always, Berman and her team arrived at the New Yorker Hotel on West 34th Street at 4:45 am. There, they helped the 600 clowns, 300 float escorts, 159 teens, 75 stilt walkers and special characters, 2000 balloon handlers, 450 officials, 100 banner carriers and more, into their costumes. After performers complete the 2.5-mile procession from Central Park to Macy’s at Herald Square on West 34th and Broadway, Berman’s team will help them back into their street clothes. “The transformation is amazing,” Berman says. “Performers might arrive sleepy or a little grouchy, but after they walk that parade and see all the happy people? They come back euphoric.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cocktail recipes everyone will be thankful for

There's no reason to fuss over complicated cocktails this Thanksgiving. You can still impress with ingredients you already have at home. Brendan Cleary from Great Lakes Distillery joins FOX6 WakeUp with holiday recipes everyone will be thankful for. Fizzie Jackie Rose. 1 oz Brightonwoods Apple brandy. 1/2 oz Goodland Cranberry...
RECIPES
The Eagle-Tribune

Everybody loves Oliver: Therapy dog brings cheer to everyone he meets

LAWRENCE — Oliver is friendly and cute, his most prominent feature being his smile. “Ollie just loves being with people. When he smiles, you smile. You can’t help yourself,” said Lawrence Police Lt. Sandy Picard, his devoted handler. Some police dogs are trained for search and rescue or to sniff...
LAWRENCE, MA
Kilgore News Herald

The holidays aren't easy for everyone

We’re heading into the time of year when a variety of celebrations are held: Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, New Year’s Eve, Rohatsu, Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Solstice. It is a time when we usually gather with family and friends. We eat, we talk, we play games, we laugh, we hug.
FESTIVAL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Thanksgiving parade a display of culture, togetherness after a quiet pandemic year. ‘I love to see everyone all united.’

Emma Gaebler, 2, sat on her dad’s shoulders and watched as marching bands and other performers walked past them along State Street on Thursday morning. Her brother, Will, 8, tried to climb the crevices of a streetlight pole, peeking over the top of people’s heads to see as his mom, Liz Gaebler, 42, kept her hand on his back making sure he wouldn’t fall. It was the Gaeblers’ third time going to ...
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Macy's Parade Fans Confused by Random Foreigner 'I Want to Know What Love Is' Performance

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade always has some interesting musical guests, but this year fans were very confused by what felt like a random performance from classic rock band Foreigner. Delivering a rendition of their hit "I Want to Know What Love Is" the band rode on a Macy's float with a choir, as well as come robots and dolls. It's perfectly common for artists to do their own tunes, instead of Christmas songs, during the parade, but many viewers have taken to social media to comment on how bizarre they felt it was that Foreigner performed an old track from their catalog.
MUSIC
Powell Tribune

Holiday events this weekend

Plaza Diane is celebrating the holidays with its ChristmasFest event this weekend. The fun begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday with vintage campers decked out with lights and Christmas decorations. Hot cocoa will be served, and carols will be sung. Then on Saturday, the Fifth Grade Chorus will perform at the...
POWELL, WY
Roanoke Daily Herald

Halifax Christmas Parade: 'I love Halifax, I love the intimacy of a small town'

The Halifax Christmas Parade was held on Saturday, displaying the holiday spirit in the downtown area. From antique vehicles, law enforcement, first responders, churches, businesses and officials participating in the event, people lined up on King Street to watch the spectacle as children — and adults — raced to pick up candy thrown from participants in the parade.
HALIFAX, NC
KCTV 5

Gifts for everyone in one place

Grace heads to SCHEELS where Tanner Johnson, Assistant Store Leader, shares great gift ideas for everyone on your list. Sponsored by SCHEELS. For more ideas like this, follow SCHEELS on Facebook.
LIFESTYLE
Shelby Reporter

Calera kicks off Christmas

CALERA – Calera is kicking off Christmas this weekend with lots of merry activities for the family to enjoy. The Christmas Village and parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4. The Village will take place at the Calera Courtyard from 2-6 p.m. There will be over 35 vendors from all over Shelby County selling crafts, baked treats and other goods.
CALERA, AL
Beaumont Enterprise

Beaumont holiday spirit shines

The City of Beaumont officially kicked off the Christmas season with a Blue Santa visit, holiday movies, snow stations and the lighting of its tree complete with fireworks. Entertainment, including holiday classics performed by West Brook High School's band, kids crafts and food truck vendors rounded out the event, which was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
BEAUMONT, TX
BET

EXCLUSIVE: Evelyn Braxton Reveals Her Secret To Cooking Soul Food That Everyone Loves—Even Celebs!

Evelyn Braxton has plenty to be thankful for this year: health, family, and the release of her new recipe book Cooking with Ms. E: A Book of Recipes and Family Memoirs ($59.95). Excited about the publication of her book and the upcoming holidays, the mother-of-six spoke to BET Lifestyle about authoring her first book, what she’s most thankful for this year, and why cooking for the family is so important. Get into our exclusive conversation below!
RECIPES
wnypapers.com

Christmas at River Lea

River Lea open houses are scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Dec. 3-5. Step back and enjoy Christmas at the Grand Island Historical Society’s museum in Beaver Island State Park the old-fashioned way, with sales of homemade cookie presented on vintage plates, a tour of the house with costumed docents, mulled cider, decorated crafts and light refreshments.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
Calhoun County Journal

Weaver Christmas Parade

Sunday, December 5, 2021 2:00 pm The parade is set for Sunday, December 5 at 2:00pm. The staging will start at 12:00 pm. This parade is free to participate in. Santa will be at the parade as well!   The parade will begin at the elementary school and end a the park. The Weaver High […]
WEAVER, AL
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Gingerbread Festival draws revelers

Pandemic face masks can't smother the smells of 110 gingerbread houses. Visitors found that out Saturday as they perused entries during the 36th annual Festival of Gingerbread at The History Center in downtown Fort Wayne. "It's delicious," said Eric Seitz, who browsed the confectionary creations with his 1-year-old daughter Emma...
FORT WAYNE, IN
chambleeblueandgold.com

Everyone’s Thankful but the Turkey

After spending the last year in a COVID-19 induced lockdown, students, teachers, and staff at Chamblee are able to now enjoy an in-person school year and holiday season. It can be said that the Chamblee community is extra thankful this year. “I’m thankful that we can come to in-person school...
CHAMBLEE, GA

