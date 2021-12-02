Everyone loves a parade!

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade always has some interesting musical guests, but this year fans were very confused by what felt like a random performance from classic rock band Foreigner. Delivering a rendition of their hit "I Want to Know What Love Is" the band rode on a Macy's float with a choir, as well as come robots and dolls. It's perfectly common for artists to do their own tunes, instead of Christmas songs, during the parade, but many viewers have taken to social media to comment on how bizarre they felt it was that Foreigner performed an old track from their catalog.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO