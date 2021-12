Hollywood star Meagan Good is taking her talent to Harlem in a new original Amazon Prime Video series named after the iconic New York City neighborhood. Harlem is a comedy that follows four ambitious 30-something-year-old single Black women as they balance their careers, ambitions, and love lives while living in Harlem, the mecca of Black American culture. The series also tackles real-life social issues including gentrification and racial tension. It was created, written, and executive produced by Tracy Oliver who wrote the wildly successful film Girls Trip, making history as the first African American woman to write a film that grossed over $100 million.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO