Varney adds to the good newspaper

By ohtadmin
mariposagazette.com
 2 days ago

Wow, I just read Jessica Varney’s column, and I must say thank you for unearthing her and “dusting her off.”...

www.mariposagazette.com

arizonadailyindependent.com

Wolf Is At The Door: Ode To An Awful Newspaper

Seems Tucson’s dominant newspaper, The Arizona Daily Star (aka: ‘RedStar’, ‘PimaCo Pravda’, ‘Old Pueblo Pravda’), and its duplicitous half-owner, LEE Enterprises of Davenport Iowa, are suddenly about be gobbled-up by the Godzilla of newsroom buggy whips, Alden Global Capital. They’re a hedge fund that specializes in such, owning a bunch of newspapers.
TUCSON, AZ
uwpexponent.com

Doki Doki Newspaper Club

When I moved to Platteville, I left my childhood friends behind. My friend and I used to walk to school together every day and that is the thing that I miss the most. Luckily, I made a new friend when I got to UW-Platteville, Peanutbutter Jones. He invited me to come with him to his after-school club, the Exponent.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

How about a newspaper subscription for Christmas?

My access to news narrowed dramatically when I was 10 years old. My mother’s boss passed away, so I no longer got to peruse his morning paper. And despite my protestations about prying the funnies from my cold, ink-stained fingers, family budget cuts meant my father could no longer splurge on the evening paper.
LIFESTYLE
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Truman Capote
bocaratontribune.com

Actor Dean Stockwell has died

Stockwell was a leading actor in many sci-fi movies including “Quantum Leap,” “Dune,” “Blue Velvet” and “Air Force One.”. Stockwell started his career as a child actor under a contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. The actor’s biggest role was as Admiral “Al” Calavicci in the NBS series “Quantum Leap.” The show ran...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

NCIS Actor Heath Freeman Dead at 41

Watch: "Bones & "NCIS" Star Heath Freeman Dead at 41. Hollywood has lost a star way too soon. Heath Freeman, the actor who appeared in hit shows like NCIS and Bones, has died, his manager confirmed to E! News. Heath was 41 years old. "We are truly devastated at the...
CELEBRITIES
Daily News

‘Laverne & Shirley’ star Eddie Mekka dead at 69

Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. He was 69. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after receiving reports that Mekka had been out of contact for multiple days. Mekka appeared on 150 episodes of ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TVShowsAce

Fans Rallying To Boycott ‘The Bachelor’ Clayton Echard

While it seems the new lead for the 2022 season of The Bachelor has grown on some people. There are some fans of The Bachelor who are rallying to boycott Clayton Echard’s season of the show. What is making some bitter about having Clayton try to find love after Michelle Young sent him home? Keep reading to find out more.
TV & VIDEOS
newschain

Celebrated stage and screen actor Sir Antony Sher dies

Theatre star Sir Antony Sher has died of cancer, the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) has announced. A statement from the organisation said he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer earlier this year. His husband, Gregory Doran, the RSC’s artistic director, announced in September that he was taking a period of...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: How Mike Wolfe Feels About Danielle Colby’s Side Gig

American Pickers fans know Danielle Colby as the person who helps keep things running smoothly. She holds down the fort at Antique Archaeology and lines up places to pick for Mike Wolfe. However, she has several other irons in the fire. For instance, she hosts a podcast about the history of stripping. Additionally, she is a burlesque performer. Dani has been into burlesque for years. So, that left some wondering how Mike feels about his co-star’s side gig.
CELEBRITIES
Beaumont Enterprise

Laurane Sheehan, Longtime Entertainment Publicist, Dies at 61

Laurane “LaLa” Sheehan, a longtime corporate entertainment publicist and events planner, died Nov. 11 of a sudden heart attack. Sheehan was a senior accounts supervisor at Maggie Begley Communications for 30 years, where she worked with clients including LAIKA, Locksmith Animation, the Gotham Group, the Oneida Indian Nation, Vista Group, Movio, Cinedigm, Anheuser-Busch, children’s author Tony DiTerlizzi and Benenson Productions.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon’s ‘Harlem’: TV Review

Amazon’s Harlem is familiar. The contours of Tracy Oliver’s entertaining ten-episode comedy series reliably adhere to formulae refined by other sitcoms, old and new. Like Sex and the City and Girlfriends, the show focuses on four women as they manage their romantic lives, careers and friendships. And similarly to Starz’s Run the World (also set in New York’s Black mecca) and Issa Rae’s masterwork Insecure, Harlem is retrofitted for a contemporary audience hungry for self-reflection served with a side of fantasy. Oliver, who starred in Rae’s shrewd web series Awkward Black Girl before sharpening her pen in comedies like Girls Trip and...
TV SERIES
Soap Opera Digest

Krista Allen On Joining B&B

B&B has recast the role of Taylor with DAYS vet Krista Allen (ex-Billie, 1996-99). Hunter Tylo originated the part of the sexy shrink who stole Ridge’s heart in 1990, and has played it on and off until 2019. With Tylo unavailable to reprise the role, Allen is thrilled to step into Taylor’s shoes. “Nobody can ever replace Hunter Tylo,” says Allen. “I am just stepping into the role of a character, and that character lives on forever, no matter who is playing her — just like Billie. There were three of us, right? So, I think that maybe because I have had to fill big shoes at the very beginning of my career, it’s not so intimidating that I’m filling big shoes now. I’m already a 9 ½. That’s the good thing about having big feet — you can fill big shoes.”
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Next Big Thing: Philemon Chambers on Starring as First Black Actor in an LGBTQ Christmas Rom-Com

It didn’t unfold at a counter at Schwab’s Pharmacy, but Philemon Chambers has a seemingly-out-of-nowhere discovery story, too. Chambers (his first name is pronounced “phil-LEE-mun”), 27, had been struggling to make it as an actor since 13, with only a few small roles on TV series like Criminal Minds and All Rise on his résumé. But in late 2020, after surviving a nasty bout of COVID-19, Chambers stumbled upon an opportunity to audition for a Netflix Christmas movie called Single All the Way. “Two weeks after I got better from COVID, that’s when the audition came,” he says. “And I remember having this...
COMPTON, CA
WHAS 11

'Selling Sunset': Heather Rae El Moussa on Finale Confrontation With Christine Quinn and Season 5 (Exclusive)

Spoilers ahead! This post contains information about Selling Sunset season 4, including the finale. If you haven't yet watched, bookmark for later. Christine Quinn might be "so good," but Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) isn't after their confrontation on the Selling Sunset season 4 finale. After 10 episodes of tension, Christine finally came face to face with her Oppenheim Group colleagues for a face-off that Christine essentially blew off. The women -- namely Heather, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald and newbie Emma Hernan -- waited for hours for Christine's arrival, hoping to clear the air (and maybe even clean the slate) after their collective agreement that Christine was one, lying about the timeline of her relationship with Emma's mutual ex and two, needed to own up for all the wrongs she's made (in their eyes, at least) over the last four seasons. But, after showing up three hours after the start of the event, Christine laughed off the collective olive branch/ambush, inciting Heather to storm off (chased by her then-fiancé, now-husbandTarek El Moussa) and leave the event.
TV SERIES
weebly.com

Happy Stories In Films And Newspapers ...

Yet again I was told that my happy lesbian film love story is not interesting enough to get money. I was told it is cliche. Everybody wants to watch drama, conflict, pain, and argument. I am so shocked that our civilization still holds to 2000 years old Aristotelian concept of tragedy as the motto of nowadays art (film, theatre, multimedia).
MOVIES

