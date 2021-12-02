Dauntless Gets Xbox Series X|S Upgrade With 'Exceptionally' Improved Visuals

The new Xbox Series x restocks on the Microsoft Store have a few problems, including one fairly major flaw. Just like in 2020, it's been very challenging to buy an Xbox Series X in 2021. It hasn't been as hard as buying a PS5, but it's still a very daunting task for the average person, which is so why so many have settled for the Xbox Series S, a far easier console to get your hands on. Typically, one of the best places to buy an Xbox Series X is the Microsoft Store, however, it turns out their restocks have some issues. Taking to Twitter, Wario64 highlighted these issues alongside an email they received from the Microsoft Store about the Xbox Series X.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO