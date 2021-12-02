ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Final Fantasy XIV posts a new tribute to Endwalker from Sia ahead of early access

By Eliot Lefebvre
massivelyop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll right, now Square-Enix is just flexing. Yes, this is official now. Why? Because there’s a new music video on the game’s official YouTube page from Sia. Yes. Sia did a song in honor...

massivelyop.com

Comments / 0

Related
realsport101.com

FF14 Endwalker Expansion: Release Date, New Jobs, PvP Mode, & More

RELEASE DATE - When does Endwalker come out?. Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker, the fourth major expansion to the hit Final Fantasy MMORPG, is going to launch on December 7th. Yes, we're being serious this time! Early Access is scheduled for December 3rd, too - which you can check out details on below:
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ubisoft Makes One of the Greatest Games of All Time Free For 24 Hours

One of the greatest games of all time is 100 percent and completely free, courtesy of Ubisoft, the developer and publisher best known for games and series like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, The Division, and Ghost Recon. Over the years, Ubisoft has delivered several generational classics. You may not be able to tell by its recent releases like Far Cry 6 and Rider's Republic, but Ubisoft has greatly contributed to the list of best games of all time. One of its contributions include one of the best stealth games ever made, or in fewer words, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, which is not only one of the highest-rated games of its time, but a commercial success as well, and now it's 100 percent free to download, but you have to act quickly to take advantage of this offer.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Wisdom of Nym: The plot threads I hope to see addressed in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker

It’s almost time. Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker is going to be here very shortly – just a bit less than two weeks from now, in fact – and while we’ve had to wait a bit longer than initially planned, that wait is nearly over. That means the end of the arc that we’ve been experiencing for a really long time now, and that also means we get to see a lot of longstanding story threads pay off and resolved along the way.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

The Matrix Awakens Seems to Be an Interactive Tie-in with Resurrections Movie

Enthusiasm for The Matrix has bubbled back up to the surface lately, with the aptly titled The Matrix Resurrections bringing back the iconic sci-fi story with a brand new sequel. The movie is due to hit theatres on 22nd December, and it looks as though Warner Bros. might be planning more than just a two-hour flick.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sia
dexerto.com

How to play FFXIV Endwalker early access

Final Fantasy XIV Online’s highly anticipated Endwalker expansion is not too far away, and if you want to play through early access, here’s what you need to know. Over the last few months, Final Fantasy XIV has made its mark on the MMO scene, with many diehard World of Warcraft players getting involved amid a myriad of frustrations with WoW.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Final Fantasy XIV Retainer Guide

If you are going to play Final Fantasy XIV, then you're going to want to have Retainers. These helpful companions are essential to making money, getting minions, and acquiring items. Sadly, many players, especially when they are newer, don’t take advantage of the Retainer system, leaving them to sell off items for next to nothing and not benefit from the items that Retainers can bring back from ventures.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Truck Is Advertising The Expansion in Tokyo

With Final Fantasy XIV’s upcoming expansion Endwalker just around the corner, Square Enix is kicking the promotion up a notch in Japan. A dedicated truck featuring the expansion’s artwork is making the rounds in Tokyo’s districts of Shinjuku, Shibuya, and Akihabara for a week, as reported by beloved composer Masayoshi Soken.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Final Fantasy XIV Wins Two Golden Joystick Awards

The Golden Joystick Awards 2021 wowed audiences last night, paying proper homage to some of the year’s best titles. And one game, in particular, is enjoying the spotlight just days before a massive expansion takes center stage. Yes, Final Fantasy XIV is back in the news again. For years, the...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy#Final Fantasy Xiv#Music Video
Siliconera

Contest: Final Fantasy XIV Giveaway (PS4)

Siliconera and Square Enix are celebrating the upcoming release of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker with a PS4 contest. If you aren’t already playing this MMORPG, here’s your chance to check it out for free! We have three digital copies of Final Fantasy XIV for the PS4 to give out. These codes are for the base game only. You will need to have a North American PlayStation account in order to redeem the codes. You can enter the giveaway from November 26-30, 2021. Winners will be selected on December 1, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Final Fantasy XIV will enter into a 24-hour maintenance on December 2nd

You’ve got less than a week to complete any tasks you wanted done before Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker launches. No, even less than you might think. On December 2nd at 4:00 a.m. EST, the servers are coming down for a lengthy maintenance period, and they’re not coming back up until early access starts on December 3rd. So if you want to get anything more done in the game ahead of the expansion, the time to get that taken care of is soon. You have a few more days.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

The Matrix Awakens, an Unreal Engine 5 Experience, Leaked

The Matrix has had an interesting history with video games. While the concept of the movies seems ripe for video games, their execution hasn’t always been stellar. As the popularity also peaked with the mid-2000’s quest for cutting-edge graphics, the two seemed like a match. While the potential of showcasing the Matrix in a video game always had limitations, graphical capabilities have evolved since. Showcasing what’s possible with modern graphical and technological capabilities has always been a specialty of Unreal Engine. While the franchise has largely laid dormant until the announcement of The Matrix Resurrections, Warner Brothers are bringing the experience to an entirely new graphics engine. Leaked via the Playstation Network, The Matrix Awakens is a new Unreal Engine 5 experience headed to PlayStation consoles soon.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Youtube
techraptor.net

Final Fantasy XIV Extreme Trials Unlock and Mount Drops Guide

You are going to spend a lot of time-fighting the bosses of Final Fantasy XIV. These bosses are contained in duties called Trials which will be unlocked as you progress through the Final Fantasy XIV story. These trials all have extreme modes that drop special loot, and it’s no secret that the mount drops from these Trials are some of the best in the game. The guide below is here to walk you through how to unlock all Final Fantasy XIV Extreme Trials and what mounts they drop.
VIDEO GAMES
cramgaming.com

Cyberpunk 2077 One Year Later review is it worth it now? (no spoilers)

We take an in-depth look at CD Project Red’s (CDPR) tempestuous action-role-playing game, Cyberpunk 2077. The game released on consoles and PC back in December 2020, and now almost one year later after several patches and fixes, is it worth the time investment? You can also grab the game for under £25 as of now. CDPR aims to release a 1.5 version in 2022 with a re-release for the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles where in addition PC gamers benefit also. Take a look at our Cyberpunk 2077 one year later review for the full picture. Please note, the video does not offer any story spoilers. Enjoy! You can read the text version of this via our original review.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Square Enix Re-Uploads Final Fantasy XIV 1.0 Trailer to YouTube

Square Enix re-uploaded the Final Fantasy XIV 1.0 trailer to its official YouTube channel. This has happened just days away from the release of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker. Whether it be for promotion, or for archival purposes, Square Enix has not said why it re-uploaded the trailer. Additionally, comments for the re-uploaded trailer are closed.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to play as Cloud in Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier

After teasing players with cryptic hints following the launch of Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier, Square Enix eventually revealed the source of the mysterious “disturbance” encountered in the game. The disturbance is a shadowy version of series protagonist Cloud Strife (Big Sword Boy for the uninitiated), who manifests as a glitch in reality. Mimic Cloud can be encountered in any game mode, and players who defeat him can play as the actual Cloud in Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Final Fantasy XI boosts experience and capacity gains in its Winter Bundle-Up Campaign

Your character levels are going to get swole in Final Fantasy XI’s latest boost campaign. No, really, that’s the whole thing when the Winter Bundle-Up Campaign kicks off. Experience chains will offer between double and triple the reward for both experience points and capacity points, and the effects of Dedication and Commitment will both be doubled. That means you’re getting a whole lot of points as you scythe your way through enemies. (Note that we’re talking about a metaphorical scythe, but if you’re leveling Dark Knight… well, maybe it’s both kinds of scythe there.)
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Babylon’s Fall Armor Sets NOT Stolen from Final Fantasy XIV; Yoshi-P Gave Permission

Armor from Final Fantasy XIV has appeared in the Closed Beta for Babylon’s Fall; as Yoshi-P granted permission to help out. After the NDA lifted on Phase 3 of the Closed Beta for Babylon’s Fall, some fans noted there was some armor that looked suspiciously close to armor sets found in Final Fantasy XIV. Not only do they share the same shape, but even smaller details like stitching and emblems appear to be the same. You can find examples below.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Mech SRPG ‘Relayer’ Provides Extended Look at Gameplay in New Trailer

Clouded Leopard Entertainment and Kadokawa Games released new gameplay from the simulation RPG Relayer coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on February 17, 2022, in Japan. It’s been revealed that the game will come west, but the release date has not been confirmed to us. Still, the Japanese release will support English text.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy