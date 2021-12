In rather dramatic fashion, Australian boxer “Ferocious” George Kambosos (20-0, 10 KO’s) went on the road to defeat former unified lightweight champion Teofimo “Take Over” Lopez (16-1, 12 KO’s). While fighting in the belly of the infamous Madison Square Garden, Kambosos survived a late round knockdown to go on and dethrone Lopez by way of split decision. The win is easily one of the biggest upsets of the year. Unsurprisingly, WBC lightweight champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (26-0, 15 KO’s) was quick to chime in on the matter.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO