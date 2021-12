Students at Presentation BVM Elementary School recently came together to celebrate and give thanks for all God has given them this year. The kindergarten and honors math students led a telling of the Pilgrims and Native Americans and how they thanked God for everything He gave them to survive in the world. Students from each grade then placed leaves and pictures onto a tree of gratitude showing what the school community is thankful for each day. ••

