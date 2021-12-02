ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Machine Gun Kelly Launches Gender Neutral Line of Nail Polish UN/DN LAQR

By Joe DiVita
Loudwire
Loudwire
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Machine Gun Kelly expertly navigated a switch from rap and hip-hop to pop-punk and now he's crossing over into a new industry, continuing to work on his brand having just launched UN/DN LAQR, a gender neutral line of nail polish. Anyone with a vigilant eye has likely noticed that...

loudwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecut.com

Machine Gun Kelly’s Lips Are Sealed

What’s that saying? Bros before red carpet reporters? That seems to be the mantra Machine Gun Kelly is sticking to. Just look at how he sprinted when asked him about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s rumored relationship. On Sunday, MGK refrained from commenting on Pete and Kim K while walking...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
NME

Machine Gun Kelly and Miley Cyrus react to Grammys 2022 snubs

Machine Gun Kelly and Miley Cyrus have reacted to being snubbed by the Grammys 2022. The nominations for the 64th Grammy Awards were announced yesterday (November 23), with Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, J. Cole and Jon Batiste leading the way with the most nods. Next year’s...
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Machine Gun Kelly Takes Daughter Casie Colson Baker to the 2021 AMAs

Machine Gun Kelly took a very special guest with him to the American Music Awards Sunday night — his daughter, Casie Colson Baker, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon. Kelly’s girlfriend, Megan Fox, was absent. Luckily, Casie was there to support her father, who won favorite rock artist at the award show. While the “Bloody Valentine” singer doesn’t often show his daughter in the public eye, he does occasionally post about her on social media. In honor of the AMAs, he shared a series of photos with her. “Twinning,” he captioned the Instagram post. The father-daughter duo each wore black — Kelly wore a goth-like shirt adorned with silver studs and pants, and Casie wore a cut-out dress.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Machine Gun Kelly blasts Grammys following nominations snub

Guess they forgot him too. Machine Gun Kelly called out the Recording Academy on Tuesday after learning that he didn’t receive a single nomination for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. “wtf is wrong with the grammys,” MGK, 31, tweeted shortly after the 2022 nominations were announced. Fans of the “My...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Machine Gun Kelly to Fans: “wtf is wrong with the grammys”

Every year this is an artist or two that is upset about the Grammy nominations. This year, the artist is Machine Gun Kelly. He hit Twitter and blasted off a single message, “wtf is wrong with the grammys.”. Kelly wasn’t nominated for his award, despite his latest album, Tickets to...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nail Polish#Un#Dn#Mgk#Laqr#Greek#Allure#Cupids#Strength
Black America Web

Serayah Switches Up Her Hair To A Platinum Blonde Look

Serayah has just debuted her brand new platinum blonde hairstyle on Instagram and we’re loving the look on the actress!. In an IG Reel, the Empire star showed her 1.9 million IG followers the process of changing her hair from brown to platinum blonde as she went through the steps of getting her locs bleached, washed, and styled by her hairstylist. The finished product was a gorgeous, platinum blonde pixie cut that looked stunning on the entertainer, as she served in a fresh-faced selfie fresh out of the salon. “I GLOW.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vulture

Machine Gun Kelly Is Pivoting to His Birth Name, Colson Baker

Some dude named Colson Baker appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night. Machine Gun Kelly is sometimes using his birth name nowadays, because “Nickelodeon and Disney don’t like ‘Machine Gun,’” he said. Machine Gun Colson did the interview wearing a Jennifer’s Body T-shirt, in honor of the most twisted fairly-tale romance in our lifetime. The interview really highlighted the way Kelly and Fallon are the same dude, separated by time. Like Looper but much less violent and with more beer-pong anecdotes. Firstly, they both know Cameron Crowe. Second, Baker mentioned that one of his favorite songs growing up was “Snowball Fight” off Fallon’s first album. Thirdly, Fallon enthused over how cool it was that Baker got to kick a door open in his new movie. He said that in college, he had a playlist of songs that would be good to kick doors open to. Number one was “Misty Mountain Hop” by Led Zeppelin. “Cool,” said MGK. Baker also told stories about injuring himself trying to impress Post Malone, gf Megan, and the Saturday Night Live viewing audience.
CELEBRITIES
fashionista.com

Machine Gun Kelly Has Officially Entered the Beauty Business

We'll say it for the roughly 90 billionth time: The proliferation of celebrity beauty brands (still) shows no signs of slowing down. And as we all know, U.S. congress recently passed a law stating that every celebrity must launch a beauty brand of some kind.* (*Not actually.) On Thursday, Machine...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thecut.com

I Wish I Could Unhear These Machine Gun Kelly Injuries

I hate to break it to you, but recently a few details have come to light about injuries sustained by Machine Gun Kelly, a.k.a. Colson Baker, a.k.a the man bold enough to say “I am weed” to Megan Fox. Thankfully, none of this man’s injuries are serious, which means I feel comfortable confessing that I wish I could unhear everything about them. Baker revealed them on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, where the two got around to discussing an instance involving Baker and his good friend Pete Davidson tumbling off the Saturday Night Live stage on live TV. Strap in; it only gets more distressing from here.
CELEBRITIES
Loudwire

Machine Gun Kelly Needed Stitches After Trying to Impress Megan Fox With a Knife

Machine Gun Kelly admitted to Jimmy Fallon that he once tried to impress his girlfriend, actress Megan Fox, by throwing a knife in the air and catching it. Instead of pulling off the cool move as he intended, however, he ended up needing stitches in his hand. But the rapper-turned-rocker who also frequently acts onscreen could chuckle about it during his appearance on The Tonight Show on Wednesday (Dec. 1).
CELEBRITIES
albuquerqueexpress.com

Brit Awards launching gender-neutral categories in 2022

London [UK], November 23 (ANI): The organizers of the Brit Awards have scrapped gendered categories, removing separate male and female prizes for best solo and best international acts. According to The Hollywood Reporter, starting from 2022, the U.K.'s biggest music awards will have gender-neutral categories across the board after removing...
ENTERTAINMENT
Hello Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham crashes fiancée Nicola Peltz's 'girls' night' with special gesture

It's no secret that Brooklyn Beckham is a fan of cooking, often taking to Instagram to share videos of his culinary creations with his 12.9 million followers. On Sunday, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son put his cooking skills to the test once again. This time, the 22-year-old whipped up an Italian-inspired meal for his fiancée Nicola Peltz and her friends as the actress enjoyed a girls' night in the duo's $10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Selena Gomez Makes Rare Comment to Fan Criticizing Her Drinking Following Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez made a rare comment addressing a fan's complaint in her most recent TikTok. In her latest video, the pop star stitched her reaction to a post from Dr. Dawn Bentel explaining the definition of "heavy" drinking. "The CDC defines heavy drinking as 15 or more drinks a week for men and eight or more drinks per week for women," Bentel explains in the video as Gomez is seen cringing sheepishly.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Diddy’s Twins, 14, Look So Grown Up While Rocking Matching Sweatsuits — Photo

Diddy’s girls Jessie and D’Lila showcased their sporty styles as they twinned in blue tracksuits. Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs, 14, proved they are quite the fashionistas in an artsy new Instagram snapshot posted to their joint account on Nov. 29. The duo looked ultra-cool while rocking blue tracksuits with white tops and slate grey New York Yankee ballcaps and two-toned sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
Loudwire

Loudwire

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy