Bucks’ Brook Lopez has back surgery, out indefinitely

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE, Wis. — Brook Lopez underwent successful back surgery Thursday in Los Angeles and is out indefinitely. The Bucks center hasn’t played since Milwaukee’s season opener against Brooklyn where...

numberfire.com

Bucks' Semi Ojeleye (calf) out indefinitely

The Milwaukee Bucks forward Semi Ojeleye (calf) will be out indefinitely, per head coach Mike Budenholzer. Ojeleye is dealing with a calf strain, and after missing one game, the Bucks have decided to shut him down indefinitely. Ojeleye is averaging 5.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per 36 minutes...
NBA
SLAM

REPORT: Brook Lopez Eyes Return From Lower Back Injury

Brook Lopez hasn’t played since the NBA’s season opener between the Bucks (7-8) and the Nets (11-5). Since then, the seven-footer has remained out of all basketball activities with a lower back injury. In an interview Friday with The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Lopez opened up on how his rehabilitation is...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Bucks Notes: Tucker, Lopez, Cousins

P.J. Tucker didn’t spend much time in Milwaukee, but he became a fan favorite while helping the Bucks capture their first NBA title in 50 years, writes Jim Owczarski of The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. Acquired at the trade deadline, Tucker played a vital role on defense during the team’s playoff run. Even though he signed with the Heat during the offseason, Tucker can expect an enthusiastic reception when he returns to the city Saturday night.
NBA
Brook Lopez
FanSided

Should the Milwaukee Bucks start Bobby Portis over Brook Lopez?

Ever since being inserted into the starting lineup in place of Brook Lopez at the beginning of November, Bobby Portis has given the Milwaukee Bucks a huge boost and he’s playing some of the best basketball of his career right now. This has prompted some fans to wonder if the...
NBA
FanSided

Optimism within Milwaukee Bucks for a Brook Lopez return in 2021-22

After leaving everyone in the dark for weeks, the Milwaukee Bucks finally revealed the next steps for the injured Brook Lopez. As first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Lopez underwent successful back surgery on Thursday and will be sidelined for the foreseeable future. It seemed inevitable that something like this could be on the horizon when the Bucks signed another center in DeMarcus Cousins to a deal earlier this week. No timetable has been given on a potential return for Lopez, but people close to the situation are reportedly not willing to rule out a comeback for the veteran this season.
NBA
NBA

Medical Update On Brook Lopez

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez underwent successful back surgery today in Los Angeles. Lopez has been sidelined since the Bucks’ regular season opening win vs. Brooklyn on Oct. 19, where he tallied eight points, five rebounds and three blocks in 28 minutes of action. The surgery was performed by Dr....
NBA
basketball-addict.com

3 reasons Bucks need to be worried with Brook Lopez’s injury

After the Milwaukee Bucks opening day victory over the Brooklyn Nets, Brook Lopez has yet to suit up again due to a lingering back issue. Lopez underwent surgery on Thursday as the condition of his back has not improved over the last month. There is no timetable for his return and that would be tough […] The post 3 reasons Bucks need to be worried with Brook Lopez’s injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
FanSided

3 Milwaukee Bucks that must step up with Brook Lopez sidelined

The Milwaukee Bucks finally got some clarity regarding the back soreness of Brook Lopez, and it is not the news that many hoped to hear. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Lopez underwent successful back surgery yesterday and will be out indefinitely. Lopez has been sidelined since the first game of the 2021-22 season against the Brooklyn Nets, a game where he notched eight points, five rebounds, and three blocks. With the free agent acquisition of DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins earlier this week, the Bucks have added a little more help at the center spot. However, other players will need to step up in order to supplement Lopez’s rim-protecting abilities. With that said, here are three players who can step up during Lopez’s extended absence.
NBA
Channel 3000

Wesley Matthews signs with the Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Wesley Matthews is coming home. The 12-year NBA veteran has signed a deal with the Bucks. “Wesley is a proven veteran whose shooting, defense and experience will help us,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “He is familiar with Coach Bud’s system and our team. We’re excited to have him back with us.”
NBA
