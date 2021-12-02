Eternals, The Suicide Squad, & Shang-Chi Receive Best Visual Effects Nominations From Hollywood Critics Association

Blade The Vampire Slayer star Mahershala Ali says the Marvel role is unlike anything he's encountered before. The beloved actor sat down with Stephen Colbert to speak about his upcoming turn as the comic book hero. He said, "It feels different, there's clearly an added layer of pressure, which I will embrace." For those unaware, MCU fans have already gotten a taste of Blade in Eternals. But, that won't be enough to satiate a rabid fanbase. Ali recognizes all that passion with his comments here. Clearly, Marvel Studios is the biggest game in town. Blade was wildly popular and that original trilogy remains a fan favorite to this day. The character is also one that people still associate with Wesley Snipes in their heads. So, that's a lot to battle against and leave your mark. But, Ali has a bit of a secret weapon. That effortless cool that he exudes at almost all times is just radiating off him as he admits these truths. The star is completely undeterred by all of that pressure. The mission remains the same.

MOVIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO