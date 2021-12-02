Could Lady Gaga's seventh album drop in 2022? 'There's always music in my heart'

SGP

Lady Gaga's 2021 will be defined by her Oscar-worthy performance in "House of Gucci," but as undeniable as it has become that the multi-award winner is a bona fide movie star, Lady Gaga will always be a musician first and foremost.

"There's always music in my heart, in the works," the 35-year-old told Entertainment Weekly. "It's just about [asking], 'What will it be?' I'm not ready to answer that yet. But what I will say is that ... I'm always thinking about music. It just comes out in different forms."

Gaga's most recent album, "Chromatica," arrived in May 2020. The 16-track project became her sixth album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200. "Chromatica," her sixth solo studio album, was nominated for best pop vocal album at the 63rd Grammys, where she and Ariana Grande won best pop duo/group performance for single "Rain On Me."

This fall, Gaga and Tony Bennett released "Love for Sale," their second and final collaborative jazz covers album after 2014's "Cheek to Cheek." "Love for Sale," comprised of Cole Porter covers, hit No. 1 on Billboard's jazz chart and earned Bennett and Gaga six Grammy nominations—including album of the year.