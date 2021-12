Despite a continued low-interest-rate environment, the banking industry is rebounding, driven by a significant increase in financial transactions amid the holiday season. So, banking giants U.S. Bancorp (USB) and JPMorgan (JPM) should benefit. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Financial services holding company U.S. Bancorp (USB) provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Wealth Management and Investment Services; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. On the other hand, established financial services company JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking; Corporate & Investment Bank; Commercial Banking; and Asset & Wealth Management.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO