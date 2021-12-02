‘Chicago Fire’ Promises a Season of Change in Winter Finale

“Chicago Fire” has already had a big season of change, with Jesse Spencer leaving the show as Matt Casey in the 200th episode. What else could the show have in store for its characters and fans?

First, Sylvie Brett is struggling in her long-distance relationship with Matt Casey, as he left and went to Portland. Jesse Spencer seemed pretty adamant that he wasn’t coming back to the show anytime soon, so what can the writers really do with his character’s relationship? It’s possible there’s going to be a big change in Sylvie’s life as she navigates that particular hurdle. She might even end things, unable to handle the long distance.

Second, Stella has been gone this entire time, expanding her Girls On Fire program. Will she return to “Chicago Fire” soon and take Casey’s place like so many fans wanted her to? Right now Jason Pelham seems to be settling into the role as Truck 81 leader. What will Stella do if she comes back? This has the potential to start some serious drama within the firehouse.

As for the “Chicago Fire” episode itself, it looks like Gallo, Violet, and Ritter are going to finally unveil their microbrewery. That’s a big change right there. They’ve been working out of Violet’s kitchen until they found a place big enough, and now it’s ready to share with the world. Or, at least, the attendees of Winterfest. Hopefully, Tuesday the Dalmatian will be there too; Ritter’s dog is rumored to be returning to “Chicago Fire,” much to fans’ delight.

‘Chicago Fire’: How Showrunner Derek Haas Went From Film to Television

Speaking of big changes, “Chicago Fire” showrunner Derek Haas made the ultimate change when he decided to do the show. He started out as a writer in film, working with Michael Brandt on movies like “3:10 to Yuma” and “2 Fast 2 Furious.” Dick Wolf wanted to bring them in on his firefighter project.

At first, Haas and Brandt weren’t sure. “We’re movie writers, and we had a call […] Dick Wolf and NBC wanted to do a show about firemen, and every year we’ve sort of turned down television,” Haas said.

They quickly changed their minds, though, “when we heard Dick Wolf’s name, the subject matter [of first responders] sounded interesting […] and we said, ‘What about setting it in Chicago?’ since ‘Rescue Me’ was done in New York and it seemed like it was so intrinsically tied to 9/11, and Chicago itself is a city that was born out of fire and seemed like a good location. So they said yes and we said, ‘Well then put us on a plane so we can start rehearsing.'”

10 seasons of “Chicago Fire” later, and the rest is history. Tune in to “Chicago Fire” on NBC on Dec. 8 to see “Winterfest” and witness all the changes for the characters as they happen.