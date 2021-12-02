ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

‘Chicago Fire’ Promises a Season of Change in Winter Finale

By Lauren Boisvert
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jo46H_0dCUY6TV00

“Chicago Fire” has already had a big season of change, with Jesse Spencer leaving the show as Matt Casey in the 200th episode. What else could the show have in store for its characters and fans?

First, Sylvie Brett is struggling in her long-distance relationship with Matt Casey, as he left and went to Portland. Jesse Spencer seemed pretty adamant that he wasn’t coming back to the show anytime soon, so what can the writers really do with his character’s relationship? It’s possible there’s going to be a big change in Sylvie’s life as she navigates that particular hurdle. She might even end things, unable to handle the long distance.

Second, Stella has been gone this entire time, expanding her Girls On Fire program. Will she return to “Chicago Fire” soon and take Casey’s place like so many fans wanted her to? Right now Jason Pelham seems to be settling into the role as Truck 81 leader. What will Stella do if she comes back? This has the potential to start some serious drama within the firehouse.

As for the “Chicago Fire” episode itself, it looks like Gallo, Violet, and Ritter are going to finally unveil their microbrewery. That’s a big change right there. They’ve been working out of Violet’s kitchen until they found a place big enough, and now it’s ready to share with the world. Or, at least, the attendees of Winterfest. Hopefully, Tuesday the Dalmatian will be there too; Ritter’s dog is rumored to be returning to “Chicago Fire,” much to fans’ delight.

‘Chicago Fire’: How Showrunner Derek Haas Went From Film to Television

Speaking of big changes, “Chicago Fire” showrunner Derek Haas made the ultimate change when he decided to do the show. He started out as a writer in film, working with Michael Brandt on movies like “3:10 to Yuma” and “2 Fast 2 Furious.” Dick Wolf wanted to bring them in on his firefighter project.

At first, Haas and Brandt weren’t sure. “We’re movie writers, and we had a call […] Dick Wolf and NBC wanted to do a show about firemen, and every year we’ve sort of turned down television,” Haas said.

They quickly changed their minds, though, “when we heard Dick Wolf’s name, the subject matter [of first responders] sounded interesting […] and we said, ‘What about setting it in Chicago?’ since ‘Rescue Me’ was done in New York and it seemed like it was so intrinsically tied to 9/11, and Chicago itself is a city that was born out of fire and seemed like a good location. So they said yes and we said, ‘Well then put us on a plane so we can start rehearsing.'”

10 seasons of “Chicago Fire” later, and the rest is history. Tune in to “Chicago Fire” on NBC on Dec. 8 to see “Winterfest” and witness all the changes for the characters as they happen.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Severide Reveals Reason for Stella’s Extended Absence

“Chicago Fire” has seen some dramatic changes and developments throughout season 10. However, Wednesday night’s episode gave fans clarity regarding some situations, while introducing brand new storylines simultaneously. As if Wednesday night’s episode of “Chicago Fire,” entitled “What Happened at Whiskey Point?” weren’t intense enough, one of our headlining characters...
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Here’s Why Otis Had to Die

Over 10 seasons, we’ve seen several crucial “Chicago Fire” characters depart. A few met sadly tragic ends before concluding their time on the show. Now, “Chicago Fire” continues to reflect on the death of fireman Brian “Otis” Zvonecek after his heroic save during season eight. Zvonecek was previously played by actor Yuri Sardarov.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Is Chicago PD ending?

Chicago PD is in a tight spot. The latest episode, titled “Fractures”, hinted at some major changes for the characters and the fate of the IU as a whole. Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) will have to decide between saving himself and Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) or saving Voight (Jason Beghe) from jail time.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Brandt
Person
Jesse Spencer
Person
Dick Wolf
Person
Derek Haas
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: Is Hank Voight Leaving the Show?

So, Outsiders, is Sergeant Hank Voight about to sing “Sweet Home Chicago” and leave Chicago PD in his rearview mirror?. Let’s see if Jason Beghe, who plays Voight, will be around or not with the NBC police drama. We look to One Chicago Center for some guidance. The short answer...
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Are Still Upset Over This Scene

Over the last few episodes of “Chicago Fire,” we’ve really seen an interesting collection of plots and storylines develop. Especially since the departure of one of the cast’s core characters Matt Casey, played by Australian actor Jesse Spencer. Some surround the ongoing absence of Truck 81’s Stella Kidd. Others point to the tension between Blake Gallo and new character Jason Pelham played by actor Brett Dalton.
CHICAGO, IL
Hello Magazine

Disappointing news for Chicago Fire and PD fans revealed

Bad news, One Chicago fans - there is only one new episode from each show left to air for the rest of 2021. The NBC franchise will not air episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago PD or Chicago Med in its usual Wednesday evening slot for the next three weeks. However, it's expected that all three shows will return on Wednesday 8 December for one final outing before the year is through.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Truck#Chicago Fire#Violet#Winterfest#Dalmatian
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: What Happened To Stella Kidd?

As each episode passes without her, more and more Chicago Fire fans are wondering what on Earth happened to Stella Kidd. The character, played by Miranda Rae Mayo, has been gone for a good chunk of season 10. All this time, she’s missed out on the season’s most major developments.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: A Major Character Is Returning Soon, Here’s When

A good show gets fans invested in their characters and after a while, sometimes the characters even begin to feel like family. That’s why fans don’t always take kindly to cast changes. Just ask the “NCIS” showrunners who are still facing a mob with fiery pitchforks after the exit of the fan’s beloved Gibbs. Of course, that’s not the only show that draws in a dedicated and opinionated fan base. “Chicago Fire” fans have often found themselves in the same boat.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
FanSided

Is Jason Beghe leaving Chicago PD?

Hank Voight is the centerpiece of Chicago PD. He’s the man who makes it all run, who can navigate the legal system to get results and who can come to the aid of his IU officers whenever they need it. That said, Voight might be the one who needs help.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Where is April on Chicago Med?

April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) made a sudden departure from Chicago Med at the start of season 7. The longtime character decided to shift her career path, and turned in her ED credentials to enter a nursing program. The exit surprised many fans, especially when compared to the dramatic, drawn-out exits...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Does ‘Chicago Fire’ Star Miranda Rae Mayo’s New Role Mean Stella Kidd Is Gone for Good?

This season of “Chicago Fire” has seen some major changes regarding its cast members. Now, fans are worried about the potential departure of another cast icon. The 200th episode of “Chicago Fire” saw the final departure of original cast member Jesse Spencer, iconic for his role on the hit NBC show as Captain Matt Casey. Now, we’ve learned via Deadline “Chicago Fire” star Miranda Rae Mayo has scored a new role aside from Stella Kidd. That being the case, does this mean her time at Firehouse 51 has come to an end?
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

312K+
Followers
32K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy