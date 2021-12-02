ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida man calls 911, says he shot his wife, children

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

CALLAHAN, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 57-year-old Florida man who served as the music minister at a church is accused of fatally shooting his wife and two adult children.

Nassau County Sheriff Bob Leeper says William Conway Broyles called 911 on Wednesday to report what he had done.

He later told investigators that he shot his wife and children multiple times “just to make sure they didn’t suffer.”

The sheriff says Broyles was unarmed and lying in the driveway of his home in Callahan when deputies arrived.

He is charged with three counts of second-degree murder, Broyles appeared before a judge Thursday morning and was denied bond.

