ORR High School announces personal finance program

FNCB Bank recently presented a $7,500 Education Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) donation to Marywood University for their Momentum Program. Marywood University's Momentum Program provides high school juniors and seniors with the opportunity to get a head start on college by enrolling in college level courses. Students can choose from a variety of courses, most often liberal arts courses, during the Fall, Spring, Summer I and Summer II semesters through high school graduation. Since 2010, FNCB has contributed just under $2,500,000 to local educational and scholarship organizations through the EITC initiative. Shown left: Jerry Champi, FNCB Bank President and CEO; Patricia Rosetti, Marywood University Leadership Annual Giving Officer.

EDUCATION ・ 11 DAYS AGO