ORR High School announces personal finance program

 4 days ago

ORR High School has partnered with Junior Achievement of Southern Massachusetts to bring a series of personal finance lessons to students. Students will be able to attend the program beginning Wednesday, Dec. 1 during their "Bulldog Block" flex period. The program will introduce them to the interrelationship between their...

