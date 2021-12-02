Reminder: ‘Holiday Under the Stars’ kicks off tomorrow

The three-day event will be held in Historic Downtown Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (Dec. 2, 2021) – A piece of Christmas will be in Historic Downtown Killeen all weekend long during the annual ‘Holiday Under the Stars’ event. This will be feature three days of activities for the public to enjoy from Friday, Dec. 3 through Sunday, Dec. 5.

The free event begins on Friday at 6 p.m. with a snow show, caroling, complimentary cookies and hot cocoa, as well as photos with Santa. Mayor Jose Segarra will flip the switch for the tree lighting ceremony at 7p.m. at Santa Fe Plaza on Avenue D.

A new activity to the event this year will be curling, an Olympic sport played by sliding large stones on a sheet of ice into a target area. Curling will be enjoyed as part of the Saturday festivities from 3-8 p.m. The events will be along two blocks-- from south of Avenue C to Avenue D between 2nd and Gray street. The day will also have ice skating, train rides, pony rides, a car show, crafts/games, live entertainment and food trucks. Santa will be available for free photos on this day, as well.

The three-day event concludes on Sunday, Dec. 5 with free s’mores and photos with Santa from 1-3 p.m. on Santa Fe Plaza on Avenue D. City Council members will also be present to greet residents.

The community is reminded to avoid parking on the train tracks during this event. For more information, contact Levollois Hamilton at (254) 501-7758 or email ldhamilton@killeentexas.gov. You may also visit KilleenTexas.gov/DowntownEvents.