‘Bosch’ Star Titus Welliver Meets Dog Named After His Character

After seven seasons, it’s inevitable that Titus Welliver’s character on “Bosch” would inspire a few people to name their pets after him.

Harry Bosch is not only a badass but also very dynamic and filled with nuance. Just like, of course, so many dogs and other animals out there.

Welliver actually had the chance to meet one of these Bosch-named dogs at the Vulture Festival in Los Angeles this weekend. He spoke on a panel with hosts Sean Clements and Hayes Davenport, who introduced the next guest of their presentation.

“Titus, we want to bring out another guest,” Davenport started. “This is Sean’s dog. Sean’s dog is famously named Bosch. We thought, ‘What’s gonna get people out? Live theater is in trouble, what’s gonna get people out to come and see a live show?'”

Clements picked up that train of thought. “Why risk your health, your family’s health? We need to give you a pretty good reason. It is seeing a dog for about 45 seconds.”

“And,” Davenport added, “seeing a man meet a dog who is named the same thing as a character he plays.”

“Is that not moving tickets?” Clements concluded.

Finally, they brought out Clements’ dog. And boy, Bosch the dog did not disappoint. He darted straight for Clements, who gave him a good rub. Then he went straight to Welliver, who also pet him. Eventually, he turned right towards the crowd and the camera. The little ham struck a mean pose for several seconds, soaking in the spotlight before the hosts bowed him out.

See the adorable pooch for yourself in the video below.

https://youtu.be/vSRB9yuXU64?t=528

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Hollywood Handbook Introduces Bosch Star Titus Welliver to Bosch the Dog at Vulture Festival (https://youtu.be/vSRB9yuXU64?t=528)

‘Bosch’ Star Titus Welliver Opens Up About Production Status of New Spin-Off Series

Right after meeting Bosch the dog, Titus Welliver spoke with the two hosts about the upcoming spin-off series, “Bosch: Legacy.”

Welliver announced the new name at the Vulture Festival, eventually opening up about production status. Clements and Davenport poked at Welliver to know where the production’s at because they’d hoped to make cameo appearances in the show. But according to Welliver, if anything like that were to happen, they’d have to be added in post-production.

So, they’re in the post-production phase! Filming wrapped earlier this month. and if they finish the post-production steps by earlier next year. then we could be looking at a spring or summer 2022 release date. That’s the main piece of information fans anxiously await.

We know that the show will follow Harry Bosch two years after the flagship show ended. He’s done with the LAPD and has become a private investigator. His daughter Maddie (Madison Lintz) has now joined the LAPD as an officer. And we’ll see Harry working with his once-enemy Honey “Money” Chandler.

Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming “Bosch” spin-off series, Outsiders.