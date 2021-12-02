ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-Town Against Racism seeks donations for holiday charity event

theweektoday.com
 4 days ago

Tri-Town Against Racism is looking for community support for its second annual Jingle for Community Project which seeks to make the holidays a little easier for one local family. The local...

sippican.theweektoday.com

Caledonian Record-News

Sheffield Food Pantry Seeks Donations Of Toys, Food For Holiday Drive

SHEFFIELD - The Sheffield Food Pantry is preparing and distributing holiday meal boxes within the organization’s service area. If you would like to sign up, or make a donation, please contact Sara Camber at (802) 397-2263 or saracamber68@gmail.com. Listed are donation items that the pantry’s volunteers are seeking: toys, arts...
SHEFFIELD, VT
Linn County Leader

Christmas for Kids seeks donations, announces event plans

Christmas 4 Kids will once again operate as usual this year during the event from 4-8 p.m., on Dec. 18 at the Walsworth Community Center in Marceline. This event is the largest Christmas event for children in Linn County. Marceline Police Chief and event organizer Bob Donelson said the theme...
LINN COUNTY, MO
arlnow.com

Ask Eli: Reader vote for Thanksgiving charity donation

This regularly scheduled sponsored Q&A column is written by Eli Tucker, Arlington-based Realtor and Arlington resident. Please submit your questions to him via email for response in future columns. Video summaries of some articles can be found on YouTube on the Ask Eli, Live With Jean playlist. Enjoy!. Happy Thanksgiving...
HOMELESS
963xke.com

Do You Plan to Donate to a Charity for Giving Tuesday?

This is after Thanksgiving when we give to our in-laws . . . Black Friday, when we give to huge mega-chains . . . Small Business Saturday, when we give to family businesses . . . and Cyber Monday, when we shop online, just like the other 364 days of the year.
CHARITIES
Missoulian

We Care for the Holidays: The Valor House and Housing Montana Heroes seek donations

The Valor House and Housing Montana Heroes are transitional housing programs for homeless veterans whose goal is working toward stable housing. Both programs seek to assist homeless veterans in need, including elderly, disabled and Native American veterans, and those coping with mental illness and substance abuse. Participating residents identify personal goals focusing on housing and stability, increasing skills and income, and improving self-determination.
CHARITIES
The News-Messenger

News Briefs: Holiday bureau unit seeks monetary donations to aid families

PORT CLINTON - This year the Port Clinton Unit of the Otttawa Count Holiday Bureau is celebrating its 59th year of helping families during the holiday season. While in previous years the Port Clinton Unit of Holiday Bureau was able to secure donations of food and supplies from schools, community groups and individuals, because of COVID-19 the unit no can no longer accept this kind of donations.
PORT CLINTON, OH
Herald Community Newspapers

For the Love of Pete’s Pantry seeks holiday donations

Seaford-based nonprofit For the Love of Pete’s Pantry is hosting its second annual Thanksgiving food drive throughout November, with support from the Town of Hempstead. The pantry is collecting non-perishable food items, especially Thanksgiving sides, such as stuffing, instant mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, cornbread mix, gravy, canned veggies, cranberry sauce and more.
SEAFORD, NY
WCIA

Organization seeks Christmas gift donations

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Westville Santa’s Anonymous is seeking donations from the public as the 45th consecutive year of the Westville Santa’s Anonymous is underway. Locations to drop off donations (all Westville):– WHS, WJHS, Giacoma– Westville American Legion– Subway– Dollar General– CVS– City Hall– Landmark– Robinson Chiropractic-City Hall Officials said they accept new or gently used toys, wrapping paper, tape and batteries. […]
WESTVILLE, IL
wmky.org

Costume Shop Hosts Charity Event

Students, faculty, and staff will have a chance to help with a charity project this week on the campus of Morehead State University. The Kozy Hamilton Costume Shop in Breckinridge Hall will be open each afternoon, and participants can swing by to help make a stuffed bear for kids in need.
MOREHEAD, KY
Bowling Green Daily News

SLIDE SHOW: Bourbon Barrel Brothers of Smiths Grove seek bourbon barrel Christmas tree Guinness World Record while raising donations for Affordable Christmas charity

The 47-foot, 2-inch Bourbon Barrel Christmas Tree built by Cody and Jon Vincent, the Bourbon Barrel Brothers of Smiths Grove, with 450 53-pound empty barrels and over 4,000 lights through a sponsorship by R&R Heating and Air Conditioning stands at 2326 Chalybeate Road in Smiths Grove, Ky., on Tuesday evening, Nov. 23, 2021.
SMITHS GROVE, KY
warwickadvertiser.com

Warwick. Rotarians donate 400 coats to Catholic Charities

Warwick Rotarians collected and donated more than 400 coats in November for the Catholic Charities organization. The 2021 Warwick Valley Rotary Club Coat Drive was chaired by Jennifer Hughes and Joyce Perron, with assistance from the Warwick Fire Department, Edenville Deli, Girl Scout Troop 407 and the Middle School Mileage Club, headed by Hunter Stuart. Drop off points supporting this year’s effort included Leo Kaytes Ford, Key Bank in Warwick, Paul Nebrasky Plumbing and Heating, Warwick Valley Middle School, Sanfordville Elementary School, Lynch Wealth Strategies and Keller Williams Real Estate. The co-chairs thanked residents who participated: “It was a true sharing project and efforts like this make Warwick a better community.”
WARWICK, NY
businessjournaldaily.com

TCTC Seeks Business Donations for Holiday Celebration

CHAMPION, Ohio — Trumbull Career and Technical Center is hosting a Holiday Express, drive-thru event for children from 5:30-6:30 p.m., Dec. 16 at 528 Educational Highway, Warren, Ohio 44483. Businesses are encouraged to donate glow stickers, mini stampers, washable tattoos, individually wrapped candles, popcorn balls and other items. Those interested...
WARREN, OH

