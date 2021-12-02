Tri-Town Against Racism seeks donations for holiday charity event

Warwick Rotarians collected and donated more than 400 coats in November for the Catholic Charities organization. The 2021 Warwick Valley Rotary Club Coat Drive was chaired by Jennifer Hughes and Joyce Perron, with assistance from the Warwick Fire Department, Edenville Deli, Girl Scout Troop 407 and the Middle School Mileage Club, headed by Hunter Stuart. Drop off points supporting this year’s effort included Leo Kaytes Ford, Key Bank in Warwick, Paul Nebrasky Plumbing and Heating, Warwick Valley Middle School, Sanfordville Elementary School, Lynch Wealth Strategies and Keller Williams Real Estate. The co-chairs thanked residents who participated: “It was a true sharing project and efforts like this make Warwick a better community.”
