Deadliest Catch stars Sig and Mandy Hansen are getting into the holiday spirit by partaking in some special projects. Usually, the two are bundled up on the Bering Sea, trolling the waters for cold-water crustaceans. This Christmas season, though, the father-daughter duo will be spending some quality time in the woodshop creating a mantle fit for the most festive stockings. Although, with Mandy’s baby bump now as big as Santa’s belly, her dad might have to do most of the heavy lifting.

