BOSTON (CBS) — Matthew Judon has no room for macaroni and cheese on his Thanksgiving table. The Patriots’ defensive MVP spoke to the New England media on Tuesday, and given the arrival of the holiday season, he was asked a lighthearted question about his favorite side dishes on Turkey Day. Rather than answering the question directly, he decided to go a different route. Judon said that macaroni and cheese is “disgusting,” that people need to “get it off the table,” and that the bathrooms will be “less busy” once it’s removed from the feast. “We gotta get macaroni and cheese off the table....

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO